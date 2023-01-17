6 Free Things To Do Around Ottawa This Winter That Will Keep Your Wallet Nice & Warm
The magic of winter without the price tag.
If you're looking for fun winter adventures around Ottawa but your wallet is still hurting from the holidays, there are a number of free activities that you can enjoy.
The iconic Winterlude festival is back in person for the first time in three years plus there are snow-covered sledding hills and icy trails to glide along around Ottawa. Here are six free things to do in Ottawa this winter.
Enjoy a giant winter festival
Price: Free
When: February 3 to 20, 2023
Address: Various sites around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate the winter season with a bunch of activities around the capital region by visiting Winterlude. This is the first time in three years that the event is back in-person and you can admire ice sculptures, watch ice dragon boat races, tube down a snowy hill, watch free concerts and more.
Go flying down a toboggan hill
Price: Free
Address: 1046 St. Joseph Blvd., Gloucester, ON
Why You Need To Go: Green's Greek Toboggan Hill is the best snow-covered hill for sledding in Ottawa, according to the National Capital Commission. It is maintained by the city and is lit up at night so you can enjoy it in the dark. Don't forget to keep a safe distance from other sledders and watch for hazards like ice or trees.
Skate on an urban ice rink
Price: Free
Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lansdowne Park skating rink is one of many outdoor skating trails around Ottawa and not the only free one. This rink is close to a bunch of local restaurants where you can warm up post-skate. The Rideau Canal Skateway (once open), Brewery Creek Skating Rink and the Rink of Dreams are also free for ice skating.
Go admire a frozen waterfall
Price: Free
Address: St. Joseph Blvd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Princess Louise Falls is one of many waterfalls around Ottawa that freeze into a spectacle of ice in the winter. You'll find this hidden waterfall just steps off of a city street, along a short nature trail.
Hike along a snow-covered boardwalk
Price: Free
Address: NCC Greenbelt P22, Ridge Road, Ramsayville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mer Bleue Bog Trail is a magical boardwalk path found in a quiet marsh. It's an easy walking trail where you'll spot small birds hopping through the trees. It also connects to a larger trail network if you're looking for more of a hike.
Enjoy DJ beats in an art gallery
Price: Free
When: Thursdays until March 19, 2023
Address: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Winter at the Gallery event takes place on Thursday evenings when the art gallery is free to visit. There is a cash bar where you can grab refreshments as you listen to DJ tunes, join in on a workshop and admire exhibits.
