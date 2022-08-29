NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

labour day 2022

Here's What's Open & Closed This Labour Day 2022 In Ontario

Everything you need to know. 👇

Toronto Staff Writer
LCBO. Right: Longos

LCBO. Right: Longos

Google Maps, Google Maps

With summer on its last legs and Labour Day 2022 right around the corner, time is of the essence. So don't be the guy bumming beers because you forgot the LCBO was closed. Not the vibe.

Luckily for you, we've compiled a need-to-know list of what'll be open and closed on September 5, and all you have to do is scroll down to avoid awkward embarrassment.

Grocery Stores

Metro and Food Basics: Closed, with a few exceptions depending on "local particularities." Holiday hours are posted for each store on the Metro and Food Basics websites.

Loblaws: Varies by location, but holiday hours are posted for each store on their website.

Longos: The following locations will be open on Labour Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, and all others will be closed:

  • Aurora (Aurora, ON)
  • Green Lane (East Gwillimbury, ON)
  • Bathurst (Maple, ON)
  • Maple (Maple, ON)
  • Boxgrove (Markham, ON)
  • Markham (Markham, ON)
  • York Mills (North York, ON)
  • Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, ON)
  • Imperial Plaza (Toronto, ON)
  • Liberty Village (Toronto, ON)
  • Maple Leaf Square (Toronto, ON)
  • Bayview (Thornhill, ON)
  • Stouffville (Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
  • Rutherford (Woodbridge, ON)
  • Weston (Woodbridge, ON)

Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.

No Frills: Varies by location, but holiday hours are posted for each store on their website.

Farm Boy: All locations will be closed with the exception of:

  • Kingston (Kingston, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Newmarket (Newmarket, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bronte (Oakville, ON) — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rideau (Ottawa, ON)— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Yonge and Silver Maple (Richmond Hill, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • College and Bay (Toronto, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Harbourfront (Toronto, ON) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Liquor

LCBO: Closed.

Beer Store: 75 locations across the province will be open for business. The sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with one exception, in Leamington, closing at 5 p.m. Holiday hours are posted on their website.

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

CF Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Devonshire Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Government services

Canada Post: Closed.

Banks: Most banks will be closed.

Toronto Public Library: Closed. Sorry book worms.

Toronto Public Service: Select services and facilities will remain open.

TTC: The transit service will operate on the Sunday service schedule and start at 6 a.m.

Things to do

Canada's Wonderland: The park will be open for business as usual, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AGO: You can view stunning art installationsfrom 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: You can visit your favourite animals from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: The popular tourist spot will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...