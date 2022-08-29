Here's What's Open & Closed This Labour Day 2022 In Ontario
Everything you need to know. 👇
With summer on its last legs and Labour Day 2022 right around the corner, time is of the essence. So don't be the guy bumming beers because you forgot the LCBO was closed. Not the vibe.
Luckily for you, we've compiled a need-to-know list of what'll be open and closed on September 5, and all you have to do is scroll down to avoid awkward embarrassment.
Grocery Stores
Metro and Food Basics: Closed, with a few exceptions depending on "local particularities." Holiday hours are posted for each store on the Metro and Food Basics websites.
Loblaws: Varies by location, but holiday hours are posted for each store on their website.
Longos: The following locations will be open on Labour Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, and all others will be closed:
- Aurora (Aurora, ON)
- Green Lane (East Gwillimbury, ON)
- Bathurst (Maple, ON)
- Maple (Maple, ON)
- Boxgrove (Markham, ON)
- Markham (Markham, ON)
- York Mills (North York, ON)
- Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, ON)
- Imperial Plaza (Toronto, ON)
- Liberty Village (Toronto, ON)
- Maple Leaf Square (Toronto, ON)
- Bayview (Thornhill, ON)
- Stouffville (Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON)
- Rutherford (Woodbridge, ON)
- Weston (Woodbridge, ON)
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.
No Frills: Varies by location, but holiday hours are posted for each store on their website.
Farm Boy: All locations will be closed with the exception of:
- Kingston (Kingston, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Newmarket (Newmarket, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bronte (Oakville, ON) — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rideau (Ottawa, ON)— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yonge and Silver Maple (Richmond Hill, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- College and Bay (Toronto, ON) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Harbourfront (Toronto, ON) — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed.
Beer Store: 75 locations across the province will be open for business. The sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with one exception, in Leamington, closing at 5 p.m. Holiday hours are posted on their website.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
CF Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Devonshire Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Outlet Collection at Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Toronto Public Library: Closed. Sorry book worms.
Toronto Public Service: Select services and facilities will remain open.
TTC: The transit service will operate on the Sunday service schedule and start at 6 a.m.
Things to do
Canada's Wonderland: The park will be open for business as usual, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
AGO: You can view stunning art installationsfrom 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: You can visit your favourite animals from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: The popular tourist spot will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.