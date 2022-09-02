The Toronto Air Show Is Flying Over The City This Weekend & Here's When To Look Up
You'll have more than one chance to spot them.
It's the last long weekend of the summer, and you know what that means? Go outside as much as possible and take in all the free entertainment you can get.
You can start your to-do list by watching Toronto's labour day air show fly over the 6ix.
The Canadian International Air Show will take place in Toronto during Labour day weekend from September 3 to September 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m..
So, in other words, if you were indoors and missed it on Saturday, fret not. You have two more days to catch the show.
For $80, you can buy a ticket to check out the air show from the Exclusive Airshow Zone "to fully take in every turn, roar and cross over from centre stage while enjoying the live airshow announcer and performer sound system located right on site."
The price includes an entrance ticket to the Canadian National Exhibition, or CNE – which is the last weekend it'll be open – as well as access to food, vendors and a chance to meet the performers.
Thankfully for Torontonians, the weather looks like it will be so hot and sweaty that the summer will feel like it just started, and what better way to enjoy summer than just being entertained outside?
But, if you don't want to attend the CNE or be up close and personal to the air show, then don't worry because you can more or less see it from your condo balconies if you have the correct view, of course.
You can also claim a spot along Lakeshore; that's probably your best and closest bet.
