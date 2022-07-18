A Huge Outdoor Escape Room Is Coming To Ottawa & You'll Follow Alice Down The Rabbit Hole
It's in town for 2 days only.♥️🎩
There's a travelling outdoor escape room that has visited over 80 countries around the world and it's making its way to the city of Ottawa. You'll be getting curiouser and curiouser as you explore the city through a Wonderland-themed adventure.
CluedUpp Games is hosting a giant escape room-style game that will take you down the rabbit hole. It is only running for two days, August 27 and October 1, and the streets will be transformed into a magical journey.
Don't be late, Alice is trapped in Wonderland and it's up to you (and your team) to save her.
Your journey through Wonderland is filled with riddles and clues that you'll need to solve in order to help Alice. You'll race against the clock as you complete challenges.
Costumes are encouraged so if you see a Mad Hatter running through the city, you'll know there are other teams joining in on the fun. One of the prizes you can win is Best Fancy Dress in addition to the Fastest Team and Best Team Name, among others. Your creativity is put to the test.
There is a CluedUpp app that you'll need to download to play and can complete the entire game virtually.
Only one ticket is needed per team of up to six people and it costs $105. You can start your adventure any time between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it takes about two to three hours to complete. It starts at a secret location that will be will be revealed two weeks before the event.
Alice in Wonderland Ottawa
Price: $105 per ticket
When: August 27 & October 1, 2022
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a magical world in your own city with an Alice in Wonderland-themed escape room through Ottawa.