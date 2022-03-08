Ottawa's Tropical Boat Tours Are Back This Spring & It's Like A Mini Trip To Hawaii
It's paradise on the river.🍍
There's no need to pay for a pricy flight to an island in Hawaii, Ottawa has a fleet of tropical floating tours for a vacation experience close to home.
Palapa Tours just opened last year and they're opening for their first spring season to take you on a party adventure along the Ottawa River. You and eleven guests can celebrate together in a palapa hut, sipping cocktails in the sunshine.
Enjoy an escape within the city whether you're celebrating a bachelorette, birthday or an afternoon with friends. You can sit around the island bar, play your own music from Bluetooth speakers and get up to dance once the mood hits. They also have two new boats in Wasaga beach, so others across Ontario can enjoy the vacation atmosphere.
There is a selection of tropical cocktails and other drinks being served, and a fully functioning washroom so you can keep the drinks flowing. Feel free to bring your own food on board. The season runs from May to October, take advantage whenever you feel the need to be on the water.
May 1 commences the spring celebrations when you can book your 90-minute boat cruise from the dock in Jacques-Cartier Park. There are six tour times to choose from during the week, and seven possible cruises on Saturday and Sunday. Pricing starts at $60 per person, and you're able to rent the entire boat.
Palapa Tours
Price: $60+ per person
When: Opens May 1, 2022
Address: 160 Laurier St, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Why not transport yourself to a tropical paradise on the Ottawa River? You can sip cocktails with up to 11 friends, floating in an island-style hut as you pass popular Ottawa landmarks, including Parliament.