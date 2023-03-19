Ottawa's Hawaiian Boat Tours Are Coming Back & You Can Set Sail On A Tropical Floating Bar
Grab a seat and order a drink on the open water!
Ottawa's Hawaiian-style boat tours are returning this spring, and you can strap in for a tropical ride.
Palapa Tours will offer their Hawaiian-style floating bar tours down the Ottawa river, and you can book a ride for 90 minutes of music, flowing drinks and vacation vibes.
The palapa hut bars are built for entertaining. You and your guests can enjoy a boozy ride on the open water for birthday parties, corporate events, weddings, or just a weekend escape without flying to a tropical destination.
You can book your own boat tour for 12 guests for $600 or just book a seat on one of the tours for $60 per person for some fun in the sun, according to the website.
The bar serves cocktails, beer, wine, and sangria ranging from $8 to $12 and an assortment of snacks like chips, popcorn and pretzels, so you'll be able to fuel up while on board.
Although if you are looking for something a bit more hearty, you're welcome to bring your own food to munch on.
The boats also have a washroom at the back of the vessel, so you don't have to worry about indulging in liquids without a place to relieve yourself.
Tunes will be blasting on board, and if you want to plug in your own playlist, you can, although if you haven't chattered the whole boat, you may be cut off if everyone on board doesn't love your taste in music.
The tours will open back up in May 2023 and run until October 2023, so you'll have plenty of time to book a ride before they're gone for the winter.
The tours leave out of Gatineau with the expectation of three specialty charters which take off in Orléans, including the Beach Party Lilo and the Beach Party Moana at Petrie Island on July 22 and 23 and the Haunted tour in October.
Palapa Tours
Price: $60 per person and $600 for a full boat
When: May 2023 to October 2023
Address: 160 Laurier Street, Gatineau
Why you need to go: To experience a tropical vacation in Ottawa and take 90 minutes out of your real life to enjoy a cocktail on a floating bar.