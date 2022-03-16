These Boozy Boat Tours In Ontario Are Like A Tropical Getaway Without The Plane Ticket
They're coming back! 🏝
Do you want to live that island life and escape to a tropical destination, but can't afford those flight prices? You can feel like you're living your best summer life on a Hawaiian vacation, here in Ontario.
You can transport yourself to the tropics in Wasaga Beach, on one of their tropical boat cruises, Wasaga Tiki Tours. This new boat cruise opened last year, and they're ready for a full season of fun starting this spring.
You and eleven of your friends can hop aboard a palapa-style boat and sail along the Nottawasaga River into Georgia Bay. You can blast your favourite music and sip cocktails in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful blue waters. There are some snacks on board but you're welcome to bring your own food to pair with those fun drinks.
The boat cruise runs from May 20 through to October, and they're currently hiring for a number of positions if you need a seasonal beach town job. Boat tour rates start at $80 per person for a two-hour cruise. There's a washroom on board so there is nothing that will cut your adventure short.
These boat tours in Wasaga start near beach one, on the Nottawasaga River and will cruise into Georgian Bay. It'll complete those Caribbean vibes once you see the crisp turquoise waters. There are two boats and multiple tour times per day, to ensure you don't miss out on all of this fun. Start your day on the water or finish it with a sunset tour.
Wasaga Tiki Tours
Price: $80+ per person
When: Reopening May 20
Address: 72 Main St., Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can complete your beach vacation and make it feel like you're traveling in the tropics, with a boat hut cruise along the Georgian Bay.
