These Tropical Floating Bars Are Hiring In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $25 An Hour
The livin' is easy. ⛵️
If the idea of a summer stuck indoors makes you want to scream, there's an opportunity to spend those sunny days out on the water. For those looking for a seasonal job, wanting to live that island life in Ottawa or Wasaga Beach, we've got you covered.
Ottawa Palapa Tours is hiring in Ottawa and Wasaga Tiki Tours is hiring in Wasaga Beach, Ontario for the May to October season. You can get paid to float along the Ottawa River or Georgian Bay all summer long.
These tropical boat tours are hiring for three different positions; captains, first mates and ground crew. If you have your Small Vessel Operator Proficiency, AKA your entry-level captain license, you can apply for one of the captain positions. This job pays between $20 and $25 an hour.
First mates are essentially the captain's assistants and bartenders of the boat. You need your smart serve to apply and can make $16.50 an hour plus tips as you serve drinks on the sea. Multiple ground crew positions are available including deck hands and store clerks. The rate for these jobs is $15 an hour, plus a portion of the tips.
If you're a social person who can't wait to hit the water this summer you should consider applying for one of these positions in Ontario. You'll discover new views of either the Ottawa River or the Nottawasaga River and Georgian Bay as you spend all your days sailing and having fun. Apply now, the postings are live and the season officially starts in May.
For any artists or musicians in the Ottawa region, the Ottawa boat tours plan on hosting open mic nights out on the river twice a month. They will be looking for different performers each evening and are excited to highlight some local talent. This is separate from their seasonal hiring.
Captains & first mates
Salary: $15 to $25 per hour
Company: Ottawa Palapa Tours and Wasaga Tiki Tours
Who Should Apply: Anyone who wants to spend summer surrounded by parties and sunshine, as you sail in paradise should apply. If you love the outdoors and being social this is a great opportunity.
For Ottawa applications, you can email info@palapa.tours and Wasaga applications can be sent to wasagatikitours@gmail.com.