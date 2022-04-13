These Ontario Boat Cruises Are Hiring & You'll Spend Summer Saling Past Islands & Falls
Opportunities in Toronto, Niagara & Gananoque! 🚢
You can live this summer like you're on vacation, while actually getting paid for it. If you dream of having a job where you're spending your days out on the water, there are career opportunities in Ontario right up your alley.
City Cruises Canada is hiring at all three of their locations, and you can join the crew in Toronto, Niagara or Gananoque. Whether you're trained to sail the ship or want to work face-to-face with guests, there are multiple positions available in all three Ontario cities.
View of Boldt Castle in Thousand Islands, Gananoque from City Cruises boat. Megan Renaud | Narcity
You can make money, as you get up close and personal to the iconic Toronto skyline, the power of Niagara Falls or the channels through the Thousand Islands. Tourism is coming back strong and the cruises cannot wait to add to their team.
There are a number of different skill sets they're looking for, you don't require much experience or schooling to find something you'd love to do. There are currently 16 job postings based in Toronto from a chef and bartender to event crew and deckhand.
The Niagara boat cruises are currently hiring for 13 different positions including a general maintenance technician, a security team member and a captain. The Gananoque location has 8 postings they're hiring for and you could help guests with parking, direct the crew, help navigate the vessel or greet guests.
If you can't wait to hit the water this summer and spend your time sailing through islands, past waterfalls and along city skylines, there's a job out there for you. Apply now for one of many positions available and you're sure to have a summer you won't forget.
Multiple positions with City Cruises
Boating through 1000 Islands, Gananoque with City Cruises Canada.
Company: Niagara City Cruises, City Cruises Toronto & City Cruises Gananoque
Who Should Apply: Anyone who loves spending time near the water and has an adaptable personality that's ready for a fun summer working in tourism should apply.