6 Questions You Should Never Ask A Couple If You Don’t Want To Look Like An A**hole
Don't make dinner awkward.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
No one wants to be the a**hole who puts their foot in their mouth at dinner – but like it or not, we've all been asked an uncomfortable question about a significant other or done the asking.
The social rules of what's appropriate to ask a couple may vary by your closeness to them, whether it's a co-worker or your sister-in-law. Either way, here are six questions you should avoid asking the couples in your life if you don't want to piss off your loved ones, whether they're getting married or having babies.
This, coming from someone that's been in a long-term relationship and made the mistake of asking couples a few of the following questions.
Is this your partner/girlfriend/ boyfriend?
If you encounter your friend or family member with someone new, don't start the conversation with, "Oh, is this your girlfriend/boyfriend/partner?"
And by the grace of God, don't guess their name.
You never know if this is the Susie you briefly chatted about last month or Rebecca from Hinge this month.
When you ask for a label in front of a couple, you're basically asking them to define the relationship in front of you.
So, unless you have concrete knowledge that they've already done so, it's best to let your friends and family introduce their romantic partners themselves.
When are you getting married?
This one goes out to all the long-term couples who are sick of being asked if they're going to tie the knot.
Well, this question is usually asked by eager family members hungry for a wedding or by prying friends. It can be a pretty awkward question.
Marriage often comes hand in hand with an expensive wedding and a lifelong commitment, and not everybody is interested in it.
When you ask a couple when they plan to get married, you're basically asking for a check-up on their finances, love life, and their views on marriage.
So, unless you're really close with the person and you ask in private, maybe wait for them to share the news themselves.
Are you going to have children?
Don't ask any couple in your life if they plan on having children if you're not prepared for an honest answer.
Children are a complicated topic, and a lot of the time, family planning can come with complications.
In Canada, 15.7% of couples deal with infertility, and 15% to 25% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, according to the government of Canada.
So while your question may feel innocent, you could be asking someone to share something really personal.
Not to mention asking someone if they are "trying" is basically just asking if they're having unprotected sex on the reg.
How long have you been together?
This question can be sensitive for new couples who started out casually hooking up or seeing other people throughout and slid into exclusivity.
There's nothing more awkward than asking a fresh couple, "How long have you been together," and hearing them stammer and blush their way through different answers.
So, unless they habitually post a cringey anniversary post on Insta, let sleeping dogs lie.
Who wears the pants in the relationship?
Relationship power dynamics are fun to poke at – when it's not your relationship.
Asking a couple, "Who wears the pants," is never an innocent crime because almost all of the time, both people in the relationship secretly think they're in charge.
So, asking out loud forces them to work through pesky gender norms and almost guarantees a fight for that couple when they get home.
Are you pregnant?
Round belly, bigger breasts, and whatever wives' tale you think indicates pregnancy that isn't a positive test.
If you're suspicious a couple in your life may be pregnant, it's best to keep that thought to yourself.
I'll best explain why through a situation my dad lived through when he asked a cashier at a convenience store, "How far along are you?" To which she replied, "I'm not pregnant."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.