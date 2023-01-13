Toronto Just Got A Bridal Rage Room & You Can Smash Wedding Cake Props With Stilettos
Two of J-Lo's wedding dresses from Shotgun Wedding will be there. 💒
You can let your anger out bridezilla-style at this wedding-themed rage room that just popped up in Toronto. The limited-time event features bridal props that you can smash to bits for a fun, stress-releasing experience.
The Shotgun Wedding Rage Room is hosted by Prime Video in support of Canada’s Bridal Show. The activity is running from January 13 to 15, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building Hall A & B, and it's free to visit with admission to the Bridal Show.
'Shotgun Wedding' Rage Room at Canada's Bridal Show.Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video
The room is themed after the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and you'll be able to see two wedding dresses she wore in the film on display.
Two to four people can attend each rage room session. Once you're in the Bridal Show, you can head to the room where you'll be given a QR code to book your time slot. This way, you can enjoy the show without waiting in line.
The room features a variety of wedding props such as piñatas, wrapped presents and faux wedding cakes that you can smash with a lace ribboned bat or wedding stilettos.
Admission to the Bridal Show is $20 and tickets can be purchased online.
The rage room is running from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on January 13, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on January 14, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on January 15.
The Bridal Show features tons of wedding products and services including jewelry and clothing.
Price: Free with $20 admission to Canada's Bridal Show
When: January 13 to 15, 2023
Address: 255 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can let your anger out in this wedding-themed rage room in Toronto.