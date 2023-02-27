I Used ChatGPT To Write My Entire Wedding Website & It Worked Wonders
No more awkward conversations about having an adult-only wedding 😬.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you are nervous about wedding planning, you don't have to be so scared anymore, thanks to ChatGPT.
Wedding planning is a long and tedious process that can sometimes be more stressful than fun. At the start, it can feel like everything is all over the place.
But, one thing I was sure about was wanting to have a website for all my guests to refer to since I'm having a destination wedding and we are expecting a lot of guests.
Another thing I was certain about was not wanting to have the same conversations repeatedly because I wasn't clear about it from the start.
So, as I began writing and designing my website, I knew I needed to fill in many sections, and honestly, even though I am a writer, I was lost for words.
I didn't know how to phrase things politely, effectively and without hurting anyone's feelings. So after days of rewriting the same sentence a million times, I finally decided to see what ChatGPT had to say. As a result, the AI software basically wrote my entire wedding website.
How do you tell guests not to bring their kids?
This might be one of the most challenging conversations to have with parents, particularly the new ones — no offence.
Parents love their kids, and why wouldn't they? So, naturally, they want their children to enjoy everything, especially when it involves taking them somewhere they think their little ones would have fun. But, please, don't let that be my wedding.
Don't get me wrong. I love children. But I'm not down for little rascals running all over the place. The guest list is already long enough. Also, inviting these kids costs money, and they probably won't eat anything either — It's just a waste.
I understand that destination weddings could cause difficulty finding children's accommodation, but it's the risk we are willing to take.
So, obviously, I'm opinionated AF. Writing out the no-kids rule was quite tricky, but ChatCPT mastered it. Here's what I have on my website if you need inspiration:
"We are so excited to have you as our guest on our wedding day. While we understand that children are a big part of your life, we have decided to make our wedding an adult-only affair.
We hope you understand that this was a difficult decision, but it was made in the interest of creating an atmosphere that allows all of our guests to fully enjoy the celebration."
How do you ask guests not to bring a plus one?
Many people like to bring a plus one, which is fine, but there are specific criteria for accepting this request. Since my partner and I are trying to keep our guest list to close friends and family, we'd like to limit the number of people we don't know.
But, since it is a destination wedding, people are bound to bring others, especially when they don't know anyone else. So, instead of writing a short and sassy note, I asked ChatGPT, and it worked amazingly.
ChatGPT suggested the following:
"We are thrilled to have you join us on our special day. As we are trying to keep our guest list to close friends and family, we would kindly request that you attend our wedding as our invited guest only. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us."
Other things ChatGPT helped me with
Other than writing out some polite and concise answers, ChatGPT told me what the weather would be like on my wedding day, dress code recommendations, what that dress code means, whether guests need to apply for visas, and so much more.
Overall, it made a process that could've taken me days to complete easily accomplishable in hours, and I couldn't be more grateful. Do you know why? The website has been up for a few weeks, and I've hardly received any questions or concerns, which means we did something right, amiright?