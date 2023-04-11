A Bridesmaid Was 'Fired' For Oversharing At The Bachelorette & The Bride's Getting Roasted Too
"The evening ended up being about her."
A wedding event is a risky place to drop your own big personal revelations, and a recent bachelorette incident has touched off a big conversation about what is and isn't OK to share at someone else's party.
The debate has sprung up around a post on Reddit's AmITheA**hole community, where a bride says she "fired" her bridesmaid for disclosing a health diagnosis at the bachelorette. Thousands of users reacted and commented on the case, and it seems like there are villains all around.
The bride says her friend took her aside at her bachelorette to reveal that she was recently diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome. The bride says she's been friends with this woman since elementary school, and the diagnosis made sense because "she's always had a learning disability."
The bridesmaid said she found out three months ago and the news changed the way she saw her mother. The bride says her friend shared this in a one-on-one conversation, but when the other bridesmaids saw her crying they jumped in and found out, too.
Now the bride says her friend "ruined" the bachelorette by upsetting everyone, and "the evening ended up being about her." She added that her party was so upset that they had to cancel the limo she'd ordered for the event.
The whole thing happened over Easter weekend, and the bride says she was so upset by how it went down that she emailed her bridesmaid to "fire" her on Monday. She also wondered why her friend couldn't have waited a few more weeks until after the wedding to share it.
"You only get one bachelorette and mine was totally overshadowed," she wrote.
The bride says her friend is still invited to the wedding, although some are saying that it was a bad move to cut her from the bridal party because she's already paid for her dress.
Critics were quick to declare that there are no angels in this situation, as both the bridesmaid and the bride were out of line.
Many users said the bride was being unnecessarily "harsh" by kicking her friend out of the bridal party, even though that friend should've kept her mouth shut until a better day.
"I'd like to think my friend would be empathetic enough not to kick me out of the party," wrote one user. "Definitely an overreaction."
Another user shared their "personal rule" for sharing big emotional news: "No serious talk around alcohol!" However, they also ripped the bride for her "everything must be about me me me" attitude.
"Sometimes you just have to push your own sh*t aside and stay quiet just to be there for the people that need it most!" wrote one person, in a comment aimed at the bridesmaid.
The top comment on the post called for the bride to apologize to her friend and have an open conversation about the whole thing, rather than firing her by email as she did.
"I would absolutely apologize to her and realize that in this case you've both been sh*tty to each other," read the comment.
If there's a lesson to be learned here it's pretty clear: don't drop your personal news at someone else's big event. Emotions will already be running high, and you never know how they'll react!
