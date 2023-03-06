A Bride Says Half Her Wedding Guests Didn't Show Up After RSVPing & Now She Has A $30K Bill
"New fear unlocked.”
Not showing up to a birthday party is one thing, but not attending a wedding you RSVP’d to and not even having an explanation for missing the big day is a new level of disrespect.
You’d think most people would know better than to do that, but one TikToker shared how more than half of the guests that confirmed they were going to attend her and her now husband Nyx's wedding, didn’t show up and left her with a $30,000 bill.
In a video uploaded to her account @grayanxiety, TikToker Gray shared a clip of her empty wedding reception hall.
“88 people said yes…not even 40 showed up,” read the caption over her video, which now has over 9.3 million views.
People in the comment section have been showing the TikToker love and called out the guests for their unacceptable behaviour.
One user recommended that Gray should “send a bill for the food to whoever RSVPd yes and didn’t show up for basically the most important day of [her] life,” which received almost 150,000 likes.
Another TikToker wrote, “I’m so sorry.”
One of the comments read, “new fear unlocked.”
“I would immediately go no contact with everyone who ghosted,” commented another user.
‘If you can't make it to a wedding, TELL THE HOSTS it's ok!” read one comment. “They will save money with their caterer if you give notice! don't lie!”
Some commenters shared similar experiences that happened to them.
“Omg. Invited 170. 100 rsvp’d, then only 70 showed,” commented one user. "Why are people so heartless? I wish we never had a wedding. Just eloped.”
One commenter said, “my husband’s family drove cross country for our wedding, my family couldn’t even drive two hrs to my wedding.”
“No one showed up to my bachelorette party but my maid of honour,” commented another user. “I cried and then drank, partied and had fun. You learn who your real friends are.”
Since posting her video, Gray has made multiple follow-up videos. In one of the clips she breaks down the cost of her wedding and how her bill got to $30,000.
“Welcome to my debunk video, where I have everything on a spreadsheet and screenshots,” Gray says at the beginning of her video before showing her wedding invitation card.
The card very clearly showed the date and time of the wedding, so there’s very little chance the invitees got that information mixed up.
Gray broke down the costs of the wedding, including the DJ, photographer and catering.
After adding up all the costs, her final bill came to $30,000.
During her video, Gray also dropped the bombshell news that while planning her wedding, she was also laid off, which means the money she was spending on her wedding was that much more important.
People in the comment section felt for Gray and sympathized with her situation.
One commented, “people don’t realize that wedding costs average around 30k.”
Another wrote, “you don’t have to prove anything my lovely. I am so sorry you were so badly let down by people you thought you could trust.”
In a separate video, Gray shared how the experience emotionally impacted her and her husband and how it ruined their wedding day.
“We literally sat in the empty ceremony room together and cried,” read the caption for the video.
“Ended reception early, Nyx’s family immediately left after pictures, my mom didn't say a single word to me until my dad made her, cancelled my dream send-off, cancelled dinner at my favourite place.”
@grayanxiety
we literally sat in the empty ceremony room together and cried. Ended reception early, nyx’s family immediately left after pictures, my mom didnt say a single word to me until my dad made her, canceled my dream send off, canceled dinner at my favorite place, the DJ felt so bad he made us use the photobooth I hadn’t touched and took pics together, we fell during our first dance… my mom deadnamed me at my own wedding too.
“The DJ felt so bad he made us use the photo booth I hadn’t touched and took pics together.”
In the comment section of the video, Gray continued talking about her experience and wrote, “I spent so much trying to make this enjoyable for everyone. I have magnets and soap gifts made for everyone… and I have so much left.”
“We were up until 2:30 this morning trying to make this enjoyable for everyone. Most of my money was spent on things for the guests… and almost no one showed. Looking at our magnets makes me bawl,” read her comment.
It’s safe to say the experience left Gray pretty torn up, but since posting about her experience on TikTok, the whole world has been rallying behind her.