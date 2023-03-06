A TikToker Is Sharing Regrets From Her Wedding Day & People Are Loving The Advice
Brides take note!
No matter how much you prepare for your wedding day, there's bound to be something that doesn't go your way or a specific thing you wish you had done differently.
A married woman is sharing her regrets from her own wedding day to help the 2023 brides out there and people are loving all the helpful tips.
The TikToker - whose name is Fallon - says she got married in November and over the course of three videos, she shares a list of regrets from her wedding.
Her first regret was that she did not give herself enough time to get ready.
"Hair and make-up takes longer than you think and there's always a bridesmaid or a mother who's just not ready in time," she said.
Fallon's second regret was not doing a rehearsal.
"I did have a day-of coordinator and she did a rehearsal with my bridal party but I just didn't get to do one because I was running late and there just wasn't enough time," she explained.
"So when the time came for me to walk down the aisle I was just kind of thrown in there and didn't really know what to do."
In a follow-up TikTok video, Fallon said her third regret was not changing outfits before her first dance.
"I was also super adamant that I wanted my first dance done in my main dress that I wore, but it was like 50 pounds. It was so heavy and I barely could move in it," she said.
Fallon also highlighted that she regretted not eating enough on her wedding day.
"During cocktail hour my day-of coordinator brought all the food that we had for the guests into a private room with me and my husband and we just ate the food really quick and had a moment (...) and it was probably the best part of my night."
Other regrets she shared include separating from her husband throughout the night and not getting all the photos she wanted, especially ones with her family members.
People are loving Fallon's advice and sharing their own tips as well in the comments.
"Love this!!! This is the kind of info nearly weds need from newly married couples! 😍 Great job," one person said.
"First one is soooo true!! I gave myself 3h to get ready… was to short!" another person exclaimed.
"I only wore my main dress but wish I would have changed. It was SO heavy," a person wrote.
Others highlighted the difference in wedding traditions in places like the U.K.
"In the UK rehearsals aren’t a thing at all and we just rock up, walk and hope for the best," one TikToker noted.
Another commenter who appears to be in the planning phases of her wedding wrote: "I’ll take all the advice I can get!"
Based on a lot of the comments on Fallon's TikTok videos, leaving enough time to get ready seemed to be a common theme!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
