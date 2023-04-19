A DJ Ruined A Proposal At A Wedding & He's Being Called A 'Hero' Despite The Family Reaction
"I told them that proposing at someone else’s wedding was not appropriate."
Many people would argue that a bride and groom deserve to be the centre of attention on their big day and that's exactly what a DJ working at a wedding thought too.
The DJ, who posted his story on Reddit, is being hailed as a hero for ensuring that nothing interfered with one couple's wedding day, even if it meant ruining another couple's proposal.
The 27-year-old man shared his story on the popular Am I The A**hole page and says he was baffled by the bride and the family's reaction to what he did, prompting him to question whether he was out of line.
In his post, the DJ writes that he was working at a wedding for a friend of a friend when a guest, whom he nicknamed Kevin, approached him and asked him to play the song Golden Hour.
He noted it was an odd request in that moment, but he did it anyway.
"When I started playing it the dance floor started to clear up and then Kevin invited a woman onto the dance floor they started slow dancing for a bit," he wrote.
The DJ was watching closely so when Kevin got down on one knee and it looked like he was about to propose, he decided to cut it off.
"I didn’t think it was right especially because they were in the middle of the dance floor with all eyes on them," he explained.
"I kinda felt like if this happened I would take the fault because I was the one to put on a romantic song out of nowhere."
So what did he do?
The DJ switched the song to Boogie and turned up the volume as soon as he saw Kevin pull out the ring box.
"After that Kevin just side-eyed me and got up and everyone else sat down," the Redditor explained and said there was thick tension in the room afterwards.
The DJ says he didn't think he did anything wrong, until a bunch of the family members involved in the wedding started to message him.
"It turns out that Kevin was the bride’s brother and the family kept asking why I did that, I told them that proposing at someone else’s wedding was not appropriate."
The Redditor says the bride also gave him one-word answers after it happened.
However, he was confused because the bride ended up paying him double and added a generous tip.
In the end the DJ says the bride told him it was "fine" when he asked about it but he's unclear if she's mad at him and if she was in the loop on the proposal.
The Reddit post has gotten a lot of upvotes since it was posted and the majority of people are siding with the DJ.
"If the bride knew this was going to happen and approved it, she should have told you before hand," one comment reads. "Your heart was in the right place"
Others are calling the DJ a "hero."
"OP [original poster] is the hero the wedding needed, even if they’re not the hero the wedding deserved," one person noted, while another commented, "To the bride, you're the hero, even if she can't publicly acknowledge it."
Another commenter said either the bride or groom should have told the DJ before it happened so he would know it was OK with them.
"If I’m the guy proposing, I’m making sure every important person (like the DJ you’re requesting a special song from) is in the know," they added.
Another person commented that maybe the bride did know and that's why she paid the DJ extra.
"I wonder if the brother is the golden child. And this is the first time he didn't get what he wanted. This is why the bride also was so happy with OP and paid him this way as a 'thank you,'" they said.
Based on the general consensus, if you're planning something big on a couple's wedding day, it's best to make sure they know about it and approve.
