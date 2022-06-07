A Couple Cut Their Wedding Caterer To Hire Mickey & Minnie Mouse & Reddit Is Roasting Them
They chose Disney over food 🐭🐁
Whether you enjoy weddings or not, one thing you can usually expect is that you'll get some food for showing up.
That is, unless you went to the wedding of a now-infamous pair of Disney adults.
An anonymous user recently asked Reddit if she and her now husband were the "assholes" at their wedding, after they decided to use their entire catering budget to hire performers dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse instead.
And boy, did Reddit let her have it. The original post has since been deleted, but Reddit and Twitter users have been shredding her online as everything that's wrong with "Disney adults."
In her original post, the woman explained that she and her now-husband are both huge Disney fans, and it was more important for them to spend $5,500 on Mickey and Minnie instead of on food and booze for their guests.
However, her aunt called her out for it afterward, and it's been causing some friction ever since. That's why she went to Reddit for advice.
"The issue was with our decision to not offer catering services/bar services at our wedding due to routing the money towards having a wedding Minnie and Mickey make appearances at our special day," she wrote in a now-deleted post on the popular Am I The Asshole subreddit.
In the post, she explained that their parents helped them pay for the wedding so they could remain "debt-free," and that meant making somne hard choices.
She explained that it cost them $2,750 per appearance to have the Disney characters show up, and they were must-haves for the first dance and the wedding photos.
She added that they skipped serving food but there were still "PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat," including vending machines.
Redditors ruled that she was the "asshole" in this case, with many people tearing into her before the thread was deleted.
A user commented: "$5,500 was the cost of my husband and my entire wedding... And they spent it on two giant rodent mimes. I can't even."
"Yeah. Absolutely no one would interpret 'there will be food at the venue' to mean you have to pay for it yourself," commented another user.
One person even mentioned that a lot of the time, the guests are expected to give gifts, and if that was the case here, then it was unfair of them not even to feed their guests.
"Thanks for spending hours of your day at my wedding and bringing us a gift off of our registry! We will not be providing food or drink; you can go get a bag of bugles from the vending machine across the building. Go f*** yourselves," said the comment.
Just hope you never get invited to a wedding where the most important people are the giant cartoon mice!
