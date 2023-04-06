A Couple Called Off Their Wedding & People Love How They Stood Up To Pushy Parents
"You CANNOT make these people happy."
Weddings can bring out the worst in a family, especially when the happy couple's plans clash with what mom or dad have been secretly expecting since you were born.
One bride-to-be faced just such a clash while preparing for her own low-key wedding, and people are praising her for going nuclear and cancelling the whole thing because of her pushy mom.
The woman, 37, recently turned to Reddit's AmITheA**hole community to ask if it wrong of her to cancel her wedding with two weeks' notice, after confessing that she had simply had it with her family's meddling.
The poster says her fiancee Kate, 41, "isn't particularly interested in a whole traditional wedding," and she isn't all that into it either.
"But, my parents want the whole wedding crap and Kate and I are humoring them by agreeing to have a small, outdoor ceremony in their backyard," she explained. "However, I have a lot of regrets agreeing to it, and last night, I told my mom its off and Kate and I will elope."
She says that moment came after several other annoying and stressful incidents with her mom, who kept changing her wedding plans and saying "Since it's at my house, I get the say."
For instance, her mom ignore Kate's flower plans and rearranged the florist, switched the catering from tacos to Greek without getting permission and then refused to move the spot for the ceremony in order to accommodate an elderly relative.
"I blew up at her and said it's our marriage and we get the final say," the bride-to-be wrote. "I told her everything is canceled including the shower she insisted on throwing for Kate (Kate didn't want it) and we will get married on our own terms."
She says her mom called her a "d*ck" and demanded an apology, and that a few of her friends and her brother-in-law are siding with her mom in this case. Kate, meanwhile, doesn't care and simply doesn't want the stress.
Redditors overwhelmingly sided with the bride in their responses and proceeded to torch the mom for being so pushy on her daughter's big day.
"You didn't want the 'wedding crap' in the first place, and now Mom is overruling your and kate's wishes," wrote one user. "'It's her house'?!? Then whatever ceremony you want will not be at her house. Take control back."
Another Redditor says her mother did the same thing and she "went ahead with it and hated it."
"You CANNOT make these people happy," the user added. "But you can make yourselves happy so do that. (Not the a**hole but gosh these narcissistic mothers are."
Several people applauded that comment and urged the original poster to take it to heart.
"This is how it always plays out," wrote one person. "Just get off the damn ride. Stick to your guns."
Someone else explained that they bowed to all their parents' demands at their first wedding and "hated it all."
Many others also chimed in with their own horror stories about going along with what their parents want and then regretting it later.
One user offered a bit of insight, saying that they skipped major milestone parties as a teenager for this exact reason.
"They absolutely lose their sh*t when they don't have the ability to shoe horn you into whatever they want," the user wrote.
The bride added in a comment that Kate's mother is also a "total a**hole" and that she threw away Kate's passport just before the two were due to move to Alaska.
The bride's post was heading toward a "not the a**hole" ruling on Thursday afternoon and Redditors' overall message was clear: run away together and don't look back.
