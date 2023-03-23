A Couple 'Uninvited' A Teen From Their Child-Free Wedding & They Did It In The Worst Way
They had already sent him a ticket...
Child-free weddings are becoming more popular these days, but that doesn't mean these types of events will be accepted smoothly by everyone in the family.
In a Reddit post, one woman says she plans to skip her own brother's wedding because her son was uninvited to the event, and it's causing a lot of people to side with her over how it was handled.
In her post shared on the Am I The A**hole forum, the woman begins by saying her decision to not attend her younger brother's 2024 wedding isn't because it's a child-free event but because of the couple's actions and her son's hurt feelings.
The woman received her RSVP in February, which she says is when "this whole 'fight' started."
The invitation included two tickets to the wedding and also stated that it would be a child-free event. She says she didn't think much of it because her son is 16 years old and no longer a kid, so she assumed that meant he could go.
The issue she has with the whole ordeal is how the couple handled it when her son brought up the wedding.
"We found out when my son brought up the wedding during a family dinner, and both my SIL [sister-in-law] and brother seemed taken aback, which then led to questions and them finding out they had accidentally sent out two tickets," she said.
"Which then led to an awkward conversation and my son getting un-invited in front of the people present."
The Redditor says she can't get over how they made her son feel about the situation.
"Also, the fact that I had my son at a really young age and his 'dad' was never present, so my brother was like a big brother to my son, so I think my son (and me) are quite hurt at the idea of my son not attending."
She said not only is she not going to attend the wedding after everything that has happened, but she's also been called "immature, petty and a b*tch" for her decision.
She ended the post by saying the situation would have been different had it been clear from the start that her son was not invited rather than him getting his invite "revoked randomly."
The Reddit post has received thousands of upvotes and comments since it was posted, and many people agree that she's not in the wrong for not attending the wedding.
"It's pretty blatant that if someone invites you to something with stipulations you can't comfortably meet, declining is the obvious and acceptable answer," one person wrote.
Another commenter pointed out that "it's an invitation, not a summons."
"If you put stipulations on an invitation (no kids, dress code, destination party/wedding, etc.), then you need to expect that some people will turn it down," they continued, and thousands of people agreed with the comment.
One person was shocked by the entire post.
"I'm actually stuck at the fact that they un-invited the teen in the middle of a family dinner," they wrote.
"I was already really stunned when so many of my friends asked me if they could bring their babies to my wedding. I had to discover reddit to realise it was an actual issue. But un-inviting someone like this? And the kid is 16? Just wow!" they continued.
Others pointed out that at 16, the woman's son shouldn't be considered a kid.
"And OP [original poster] wrote in a comment that the wedding is in a year, and her son will be 17 by then," another person shared.
It's pretty safe to say weddings can get heated between family members, and hopefully this family is able to clear it up before the big day!
