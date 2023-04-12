A Woman Wants Her Boyfriend To Get Rid Of His Teddy Bears & It Backfired On Her So Fast
Team teddy bears for the win!
Relationships can be complicated and there's always the possibility for an issue to come up that leads to some tension, but have you ever heard of teddy bears being the root of the problem?
In a Reddit post, one woman says her boyfriend's obsession with stuffed toys and his refusal to give them up has caused an argument between the couple.
The woman turned to the popular Reddit page Am I The A**hole to get the world's take on how she should handle her boyfriend's love for his teddies and asked if she was wrong for asking him to get rid of them.
In her post, the woman describes her boyfriend as a great guy, who lives a normal life, and makes good money but happens to have a collection of seven teddy bears.
She clarified that they are "not from childhood but like recently bought them between 3-5 years ago.”
She even shared that, “he cuddles them and sometimes talks to them.”
“It’s not even like he ignores me I just find it really weird and embarrassing,” continued the post.
“ I told him he should grow up and stop being crazy he started crying and is now in the room talking to the stupid bear again instead of talking it out with me.”
The girlfriend is stumped as to how a grown man, who can afford a three-bedroom home, could love his teddy bears so much and asked, “Should I encourage him to get a hobby or something?”
The girlfriend probably turned to Reddit assuming most people would take her side and also find her boyfriend's love for his teddy bears odd. However, it looks like things backfired quickly as most people turned on her.
One commenter wrote, “I’d find dating someone as insecure as you to be weird and embarrassing.”
“I hope he ditches you and keeps his bears,” continued the comment which has over 16,300 likes.
Another user wrote, “Agreed. Someone threatened by teddy bears in a relationship is a new one for me on this sub lol.”
“His bears bring him comfort and joy, not sure why you’d want to take that but away… Either get over yourself and be a better partner or let him go to find someone who doesn’t shame him,” continued the comment.
Other’s blamed the Reddit user for being insensitive and told her not to assume the reason why her boyfriend loves his teddy bears so much.
“You have no idea what went on in this man's life to get to this point but still feel like it's ok to judge him,” wrote another commenter.
“If it makes him happy and doesn't hurt anyone then what's the problem? He is a fully functioning man making enough money for a 3 bedroom home, leave him to his toys.”
Based on the reactions, it seems like most people are on Team Boyfriend.
One point for the teddy bears and zero for the girlfriend.
