A Man Says His Wife Is Secretly Breastfeeding Their Nephew & People Are Not OK With It
"This is beyond overstepping and weird."
While it's typically a parent's decision whether or not to breastfeed a baby, it's pretty rare for another mom to secretly breastfeed the kid behind everyone else's backs.
One Reddit user shocked the internet this week when he shared that his wife has been doing just that with their nephew, unbeknownst to the kid's parents.
The husband told Reddit that they occasionally babysit their infant nephew, and one time he walked in on his wife secretly breastfeeding the boy without telling anyone.
He posted the story on the Reddit community page Am I The A**hole, and while the post has since been taken down, the intense reactions have continued to pile up.
"My wife and I have a 10-month-old son but I didn't know she's been secretly breastfeeding her nephew til I walked in on her doing it," the man wrote.
"I confronted her on it and she said she was trying to give back to her nephew all the benefits his parents took away from him after they replaced breastfeeding with formula," he said. "I told her this was violating and that I would tell them immediately."
He says he wanted to tell his brother-in-law and the in-law's wife about it because it upset him so much. However, she begged him not to say anything because then she would be prevented from seeing their nephew.
So he turned to Reddit to see if he's in the wrong for wanting to speak up.
A lot of people said they are not OK with the wife's actions, and they recommended he tell the brother-in-law right away.
"This is beyond overstepping and weird," one person said.
"Your wife is a huge AH (a**hole). You are not an AH, provided you tell them right away. The hugest violation to me is that she did this is secret. It is very violating," one Reddit user wrote.
"I would reconsider your marriage to your wife too. She's an extremely disrespectful person and the way she treats other people is unacceptable," another comment reads.
"As a breastfeeding mother, I find this absolutely disgusting [...] Your wife is hiding it because she knows she's in the wrong. She's crossing a line and you should speak up. And hope that if it was your kid some one would speak up to you," another person echoed.
Another person suggested there could be health repercussions for the baby. "If their baby gets sick, this could be an important factor being missed out."
A self-declared childcare professional got really heated about the topic.
"FED IS BEST. It doesn’t matter [if] it is breast milk or formula. Fed is best," they said. "You absolutely MUST tell them, what she is doing is illegal."
The commenter also noted that breastfeeding doesn't always work and baby formula is perfectly fine for babies.
"Jesus, I cannot believe what I just read. NTA. Although you are TA for not telling them as soon as you found out," they added.
Another person blasted the wife for being afraid to admit what she was doing because she won't be able to see the baby anymore.
"What the whole entire sugar-frosted F*CK. AND THEY SHOULDN'T!!!! Your wife's brother and SIL are going to be furious and rightly so because she has violated their trust in a way she likely cannot come back from," they wrote.
It seems like no one is taking the stance that the man should keep this hidden from his brother-in-law.
Moderators have since removed the original post, but the outrage has continued in the comments.
