A Guy Wants A Solo Vacation From His Pregnant Wife & People Aren't Buying That He 'Needs' It
"I don't think I am being selfish."
Many of us could use a vacation to blow off some steam, but one man is getting major backlash for wanting to go on a solo trip without his wife, who happens to be pregnant.
The man shared his story on Reddit, expressing that he desperately needs a trip and he would like to go without his wife, who can't travel because she's approaching her third trimester.
His post has since been taken down from the Am I The A**hole page, but not before it got a lot of reaction with people slamming him for needing a vacation more than his pregnant wife.
In the post, which has generated a bunch of reactions on Twitter, the man starts off by explaining that before he met his wife, he would go on vacations with his family every year. As he grew older, he then began taking trips alone.
"She didn't go on many family vacations as a child and as a result says that she sees holidays as a luxury rather than a necessity," he said.
The husband and wife are currently expecting a child together and while they're both happy about the news, the man highlights that a baby will change their lives.
The man also shared he's been stressed out at work and some things have happened in his personal life that are "upsetting."
So he went to his wife, who is 29 weeks pregnant and therefore can't fly at this point, about his holiday idea.
While she did offer an alternative to stay in their country and go away together, the man pointed out that it's expensive where they live and he would rather spend the money to go somewhere sunny.
"She asked me if I thought that was fair and I responded that I needed the holiday more than she did," he wrote.
"She got very upset about this and told me I was being selfish. I don't think I am being selfish."
He ended the post by saying this would be the last time he would be able to go away for a while once the baby comes.
Many people replied to the post, slamming the husband for even considering the trip.
"Why do you think you need an holiday more than a 29 weeks pregnant lady that is growing your kid inside her?" one person asked.
"Psssst. Wait till OP [original poster] finds that having a baby is even harder than having a pregnant wife!" another person said.
One person congratulated the man on the pregnancy news and then told him to apologize to his wife.
"While I agree you should take care of yourself, being a supportive husband for the woman who is bearing your child should be the top of your priorities," they wrote. "Also, being a supportive parent started when your child was conceived, not after it is born."
Another Redditor said the man may end up alone if he doesn't stop just thinking about himself.
Others also told the man that he can still go somewhere sunny once the baby is born.
People on the Twitter thread were a bit more blunt with their responses.
One person had advice for the wife: "Let him go, change the locks while he's gone."
While majority of the comments were against the husband, there was one person who backed him up and said "sometimes people need time alone."
