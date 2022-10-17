A Woman Found Out Her Man Was Cheating & Now She's In Love With His Mistress' Husband
"I find myself daydreaming about him."
There are many ways to react when you find out your husband is cheating with another woman, but falling for that other woman's husband is definitely a chaotic path to take.
Well, that's exactly what happened to one woman who decided to share her story on the popular Reddit community, TrueOffMyChest.
The woman, 36, shared that she's been with her husband, 38, for 10 years and they share a 6-year-old daughter.
She found out a year ago that her husband had been sleeping with one of his employees who is eight years his junior. The person to break the news to her was none other than that other woman's husband, whom she calls "J" in the post.
She shared that J was "heartbroken, and he thought that I ought to know."
J showed her texts and receipts as proof, and all the evidence added up in the original poster's eyes.
The two decided to meet to discuss their partners' infidelity. One thing led to another and over time, they ended up falling for each other.
She explained that she was in a tough spot when she discovered the cheating, because she'd just lost her job and had gone back to school. That meant she was in a tight spot financially, and divorce would mess up her life and her daughter's.
So she and J decided not to say anything immediately to their partners, despite knowing they were cheating.
Over the following months, the bond between the two grew. It started with a few phone calls a week to talk about their failed marriages. Then it turned into walks, movies and coffee dates.
During their time together, they spoke less about their cheating partner and more about other things.
"I found myself thinking about him often with a smile on my face," shared the Reddit user. "He was the first thing I thought of in the morning and the last thing I thought of before going to bed."
Two weeks before posting her story on Reddit, J told the Reddit user, "I think that I'm in love with you," during a picnic date.
"When he then explained himself, it just drove the point home that I also am in love with him," she explained in her post. "He said that at first, he wasn't sure why he was feeling like this towards me and explained it away as two jilted people finding comfort in each other but that he then realized that he wasn't broken anymore. That he even thinks of his wife's infidelity as a blessing because it leads him to me. That was exactly how I felt too."
The user talked about her confusion and not knowing what to do next. She also confessed that she continues to daydream about him.
Despite developing feelings for each other, she says they've been adamant that they shouldn't get physical because "then how are [they] better than our SO (significant other)?"
She finished the post by asking some hard-hitting questions like "am I pathetic for wanting to give J and I a shot and see where it would go? Can two broken hearts really find happiness together when their love story started like ours?"
It turns out most of Reddit doesn't think she's pathetic at all and believes she and J deserve to be happy, even if it's with each other.
One user told her to "Go for it."
"I would love to see both of their faces when they find out you two are together. Why worry about them? They weren't their SO when they were having an affair," continued her comment.
"You tell him whatever your divorce lawyer recommends. Nothing more. He can find out the other details later through other people as you let him out of your life," commented another.
"Get a job, get out of that marriage, let things settle for a little because you'll still be emotional when it ends because you'll be dealing with your child's upset," recommended one commenter.
"Then go for it. It's good you don't care about their reaction; they don't deserve anything from you or J. Have fun when letting them know you know."
After all, there's no better revenge than living well (with someone else's husband).