Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Full Of Snow This Weekend & Driving Is Going To Suck
Some parts could get up to 10 centimetres of snow.
Motorists will be left shaking their fists at Ontario's weather forecast this weekend as the province prepares for another round of messy snow.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a round of "accumulating snow" is set to sweep across parts of southern Ontario on Saturday night, with conditions expected to persist through the weekend.
The wintry conditions will be a significant obstacle for those driving north through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Sunday, with things not likely to taper off until the evening.
And it won't just be snow that drivers have to contend with.
"Temperatures will rise above freezing across southwestern Ontario and the shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario, allowing for a rain/snow mix, or a complete changeover to rain, as the day progresses on Sunday," TWN reports.
The biggest problem areas for accumulation will be Barrie and Lake Simcoe. Both could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on the ground by the time the system passes.
"Use extra caution while travelling across areas where snow sticks to the ground," the report warns. "Even a thin coating of snow on the road can make the surface exceptionally slippery."
On the bright side, thanks to an incoming warming pattern, travellers won't have to worry about being trapped in a winter wonderland just yet.
Temperatures across southern Ontario are set to rise above the freezing mark early next week, which will melt any snow gathered on the ground over the weekend.
Anyone planning on building a snowman this year should hold off, as "Frosty" isn't likely to last more than a few hours.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.