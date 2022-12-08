Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Snow Again & Things Are Going To Get Messy
We're in for a white Christmas.
Residents yearning for a more picturesque December will be happy to know that wintry conditions are set to creep back into Ontario's weather forecast this weekend. Although, it could make driving conditions messy.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), widespread wet snow could arrive in the province by Sunday, with rain expected to mix in near Lake Ontario. The heaviest accumulations, which could be over 5 centimetres, are expected to land north of highways 401 and 407.
However, your chance to grab winter shots for Instagram will be brief, with clear skies and sunshine expected to dominate Monday and Tuesday next week.
Snow won't return to Ontario's forecast again until next Wednesday, which is expected to record accumulations during its afternoon hours, with rain showers dominating later in the day.
A Colorado Low, a low-pressure system that typically forms during winter, is then expected to arrive overnight, bringing a messy mix of snow and ice to southern regions, including the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara Peninsula.
"A more consistently cold pattern is expected for the week before Christmas and continuing through the end of December," the report concludes.
An update from the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts snow will be on the ground or in the air for Christmas Day in southern Ontario. Fantastic news for anyone longing for an authentic white Christmas, but a tale of caution for those planning to travel long distances to see their families.
In conclusion, Ontarians will want to prepare for a snowy holiday season and keep up-to-date on their local forecast as things develop.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.