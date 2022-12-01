Slippery Road Conditions Have Caused Several Collisions Across The GTA & One Man Was Killed
Thursday morning's commute was treacherhous.
Another blast of winter weather that began late Wednesday night across the GTA caused major problems for drivers Thursday morning, who were left to contend with snowy and icy roads, as well as high winds.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported several collisions across area highways as a result, and one crash that involved a transport truck and three other vehicles claimed the life of a driver.
"There was a transport truck overnight that was broken down, blocking part of a lane," said OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt, as he explained the details of the collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 427 approaching the QEW and Gardiner Expressway. "Three other vehicles approached, tried to avoid it, ended up losing control. One person has been pronounced deceased at that scene."
OPP has identified that driver as a 32-year-old man from Mississauga.
"There are multiple areas right now with traffic issues across the GTA with that wind and some flurries overnight," said Schmidt.
On the westbound 401 near Hurontario Street, OPP said "several" collisions had been reported due to slippery conditions in the area.
Another car also crashed into the back of a transport truck on the westbound 401 at Dixie Road, which left the driver with critical injuries.
Photos from that scene showed the car's front end completely destroyed and its windshield smashed in.
On top of these crashes Thursday morning there was also an oil spill from a transport truck on the eastbound 401 near Mill Street.
"Please be careful out there. Drive safe and be aware of these closures and restrictions," Schmidt said.
The nasty weather and leftover icy conditions were no doubt to blame for many of these incidents, but the weather across the GTA has since cleared up and weather alerts are no longer in effect.
In Toronto, it's shaping up to be a nice first weekend of December with temperatures forecasted to reach double digits on Saturday.