More Than 400 Charges Laid In 'Shocking' Ontario-Wide Child Exploitation Investigation
OPP said 121 children were identified.
A massive investigation into child exploitation across the province of Ontario has resulted in hundreds of charges laid and over 100 child victims identified.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced the details of Project Maverick on Wednesday — an investigation throughout October 2022 that included investigations by 27 different police forces across the province.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
"27 policing partners conducted 277 investigations, completed 168 search warrants and seized 1,032 devices. In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people," OPP said in a news release.
The investigation identified 61 victims and "safeguarded" another 60 children, but the numbers are expected to increase with 175 investigations still ongoing.
Some of the victims were as young as 4 years old.
"These numbers are shocking, but they provide hope by showing the lengths our teams are willing to go to protect children," said OPP Chief Superintendent Kari Dart. "I would like to express gratitude for the hard work of the Provincial Strategy members, and our partners, in keeping children in this province safe and holding those who want to harm them accountable."Project Maverick involved collaboration from 27 different police forces across Ontario.
As part of their involvement in the investigation, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) arrested 23 people and laid a total of 96 charges.
TPS also seized 131 devices "containing images of child sexual abuse and exploitation" while identifying 22 victims and safeguarding 10 children.
In one situation, police said a person of interest was identified on the dark web who had made plans to kidnap and abuse young children.
That suspect was arrested by TPS with the help of OPP in a "remote Northern Ontario town."
OPP said this "provincial strategy" to combat online child exploitation first began in 2006 and has since completed 65,564 investigations and laid 24,608 charges against 6,540 people.
A total of 3,470 victims have been identified so far worldwide.
