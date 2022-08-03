People Are Roasting Toronto & Vancouver For Not Being As Friendly As Calgary
One person said people in Toronto are "programmed to avoid eye contact."
Sometimes when you're so used to living in a city, you kind of forget that not everywhere is the same and that definitely applies to how friendly cities are.
Thanks to a Reddit post, Calgarians have been roasting people in Toronto and Vancouver about their, ummm, "lack of friendliness" shall we say — and a lot of people agreed the people of Cowtown are far nicer than in other Canadian cities in general.
People that had moved from other cities – like Toronto and Vancouver – were quick to share their experiences of moving to Calgary and how it was an adjustment getting used to how friendly people are.
For some people, the random conversations sparked by Calgarians were actually a cause for concern at first.
Someone even said they'd spoken to more people in two weeks in Calgary than in nine whole years in Vancouver which honestly checks out.
Vancouver wasn't the only city to get called out. One Redditor said people in Toronto are "programmed to avoid eye contact" and talking to strangers is a big no.
Another Reddit user accused Toronto residents of being "elitist" and mad about housing costs.
People were pretty divided on if Vancouver or Toronto was worse, with one person accusing both cities of having "wild elitist attitudes."
However, one person said that a Torontonian might reluctantly answer your question but a Vancouverite is likely to just completely ignore your existence altogether.
If you love a friendly city, it seems like Cowtown is the place to be. Never change, Calgary!