6 Reasons Why Living In BC Is Way Better Than Ontario & I'll Never Move Back
West coast best coast!
Moving across Canada to B.C. last year was a leap of faith, to say the least, but it totally paid off. After living in Ontario for four years, I couldn't help but compare the two provinces and one definitely comes out on top.
Apologies to all of my Ottawa friends, but I'm never moving back! Now, before all of the Ontarians reading this get riled up, I know Ottawa is just a small portion of the province and doesn't reflect the whole thing. But I did get to travel around a bit and in my opinion, B.C. out-ranks it in more than a few ways.
So look away all you Ontario-lovers out there because here's why the West Coast is definitely the best coast in my books.
The hikes
I used to head out to Gatinque all the time on "hikes."
Then I got to B.C. and saw the ocean, mountain, and city views all mixed into one stunning hike, it made the ones I used to do look like actual jokes.
The people
I'm not saying that West Coasters are amazing (hello, everyone knows East Coasters are), but they are in general more friendly in my experience.
Vancouver is huge but I still feel a sense of community in my neighbourhood. Ottawa had none of that outside of school and don't even get me started on Toronto.
The winters
Vancouver's biggest brag is the weather, no doubt. Ontario winters are bitterly cold. Like so cold I had to get a new jacket when I moved there, and I'm from New Brunswick... I'd take the rain any day!
It's way more entertaining
Okay yeah, I'll admit Vancouver has no nightlife but there is so much to do. In Ontario, I would find myself bored all the time, but here I have endless outdoor activities that I can do all year round.
The ocean
You can't beat a city right on the ocean, you just can't! The landlocked provience of Ontario could never compare.
It's just more beautiful
Ontario does have some stunning lakes and lush forests, but it simply cannot compare to B.C.
Everywhere you turn in my new home, you see a photo-worthy scene. From waterfalls to snow-peaked mountains, we have it all here.