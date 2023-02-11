I Moved To BC & Realized That Ontario Is Seriously Lacking When It Comes To These 7 Things
I had no idea what White Spot was. 😳
Moving from Toronto to Vancouver was a decision made mostly on a whim with my partner, and it came with more changes than I anticipated. Some of them were negative (ahem, grocery prices) but there were a number of positives as well.
While there are many things I miss about Ontario, B.C. has just as many perks I would have a hard time living without.
Step it up Ontario, because B.C. does these seven things way better.
Spring (the season)
Ontario goes from negative bajillion degrees to positive bajillion degrees in the span of a week — it's winter and then suddenly you're wearing shorts. There's no in-between.
Springtime in BC is magical. There are flowers everywhere — in the trees, planted in garden beds, fallen on the streets — it's a whole-a** season.
White Spot
"We went to White Spot," my partner's grandmother said with a big smile one day shortly after we moved here. I shrugged it off, maybe it was the name of a trail or some BC slang I just didn't know yet.
Later, another family member of his mentioned this "White Spot" again. Alright, I thought, I'll bite. "What's White Spot?"
Met with looks of confusion and horror, I was soon educated on the legendary West Coast institution. White Spot is a wholesome family chain known for its burgers topped with "Triple O" sauce.
Ontario does have a few Triple O's locations (the fast-food chain version of White Spot), but no big ol' White Spot in every neighbourhood. There's something endearing about how much folks love this place — it makes me love it too.
Fresh sushi
There is no understating just how good the sushi is in Vancouver.
I thought I had it good with sushi in Ontario (shoutout to Maple Sushi in Vaughan) until I moved to BC and had dinner at Kibune in Kitsilano. At first, I thought it was just an exceptional restaurant, and it is, but it turns out that seafood is better out here, which makes sense, since Vancouver's right on the ocean.
Ocean access
I live right on the sea and it does wonders for my mood. If I'm feeling overwhelmed, I step outside to soak up the salty air and take in the Strait of Georgia views. It reminds me of my smallness and connection to the Earth in a way that no Lake Ontario vista ever had before.
Plus, I go swimming more often.
Mountain hikes
Ah, the majesty of mountains. I take it for granted a little that all I have to do is go on a hike to totally and very literally change my perspective. It's pretty magical and makes for great skiing, too.
That said, I haven't done the Grouse Grind and I don't know if I have it in me, TBH.
Coastal wildlife
One of my favourite things about West Coast living is the proximity to wildlife: seals glide by the shore, whales and sea lions swim farther out and crows play outside my door. Legions of crows!
This city's turned me into a big corvid fan, and I have a strange desire to make them all like me. If you see me leaving peanuts on benches, that's why.
Beaches (specifically the nude ones)
In all honesty, I'm not Wreck Beach's biggest fan. I went once and then never again. It's a steep descent down, and though there are gorgeous views, the vistas are interrupted by phallic flashes I'd sooner forget.
That aside, it's a lovely beach with sprawling spaces, and people are welcome to be nude here if they so please. It's all about freedom of choice, baby.
Ontario's nude beaches are smaller and there's less scenery to stare at when trying to avert your gaze from an old dude's junk.