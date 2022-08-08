NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

interprovincial travel

6 Things Locals Say You Need To Know Before Moving To BC & They're Roasting The Province

"Most people have trouble dating here."

Vancouver Staff Writer
B.C. Flag. Right: Emerald Lake in B.C.​

Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime, Frances Chau | Dreamstime

If you've been thinking about moving to the beautiful province of B.C. anytime soon, you might want to listen to what locals want you to know before actually packing up the U-Haul.

In a B.C. Reddit thread locals are sharing their knowledge for anyone planning on moving to the West Coast of Canada and they did not hold back.

Multiple Reddit users have suggested keeping cash on hand at all times because of how expensive the province can be — especially in the city of Vancouver.

One user pointed to the classic nickname for B.C. — which is an ode to how expensive it is.

Other Reddit users are just suggesting that you steer clear of the province entirely because of how crowded they think it is already.

On a nicer note, some Reddit users can say that you will truly find a lot of beauty in the province. It might be pricey, but people clearly want to move there for a good reason! It is called Beautiful British Columbia, after all.

Other Reddit users were singing their praises for the province.

Be warned though, the seasons change pretty drastically in B.C. and you can expect cold rainy weather from fall to spring and scorching hot days in the summertime.

Be prepared with your rain boots and umbrellas for the majority of the year, and practice fire safety in the summertime.

People really dug into Vancouver, which apparently isn't the best spot to get coupled up in.

So basically, locals are preparing people who are moving for the worst! Do the stunning views make the rough weather and dating scene worth it? Maybe.

