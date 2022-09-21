A Couple That Finds Newfoundland 'Boring' Wants To Move To BC & Locals Are Warning Them
It's not all sunshine and rainbows on the West Coast!
A couple in Newfoundland and Labrador is considering making the move out to the West Coast of Canada since their province has gotten "a bit boring" for their taste.
Locals in the Reddit thread are dishing out some sage advice on moving to the province, covering everything from the best small towns in B.C. to warning them that it might not be like they expect.
"We are looking for recommendations on cities/towns that would be fairly good for having a social life and nightlife... as we currently find NL a bit boring for us and it's one of the reasons we are considering a change," said the Reddit post.
The couple added they'd like to be close to the U.S. border for easy travel and wanted some local feedback on what they should know before making the move to B.C.
People came in hot pointing out some big differences between the two provinces and of course, the cost can't be ignored.
Nightlife in Vancouver is often the butt of the joke, so people also warned that the couple may be disappointed.
Trying it out first never hurts. After all, traffic is probably pretty different in NL.
One Reddit user suggested going "for a vacation to check out the nightlife."
"If you are looking at renting outside Vancouver, drive or take transit from the city you are looking to live in during rush hour and see how you feel about the commute," they said.
Some in B.C. were even jealous of life in Newfoundland.
But others came out to defend their home province.
One local in Cranbrook said it's the place to go if you don't want to be "overwhelmed by a larger city" but it's still big enough that it has lots of a perks like food delivery and big stores.
"You're close to the border so lots of people here love travelling down to the U.S. and Silverwood amusement park," the comment said
Hopefully, the couple takes the warnings to heart about the nightlife and cost before making the big move!