PHOTOS: The Best Costumes From Inside One Of Hollywood's Biggest Halloween Parties
The star-studded guest list included Megan Fox, Paris Hilton and Rebel Wilson!
One of Hollywood's biggest Halloween parties took place on Friday night, and the costumes are giving us some serious inspiration.
Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber — husband to Cindy Crawford and father of Kaia Gerber — hosted his annual Casamigos Halloween bash at a private home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and from Paris Hilton to Megan Fox, the A-listers who attended clearly pulled out all the stops.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Gerber's close friend and Casamigos partner George Clooney attended the event.
Clooney and Gerber started the tequila company Casamigos, which means "house of friends", in 2013. The idea came to them during a trip to Mexico where they drank a lot of tequila and decided to start their own company, according to Insider.
The business partners sold the company to Diageo in 2017 for $1 billion.
Every year they get together to throw an epic Halloween bash with a star-studded guest list, and according to the photos Casamigos sent to Narcity, this year's event didn't disappoint.
From Paris Hilton dressed as Sailor Moon to Brody Jenner sporting a Dr. Anthony Fauci costume, here's who attended and what they wore.
Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford wore costumes inspired by "Yellowstone".
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber appeared to be inspired by The Matrix, while brother Presley Gerber put a take on a Flintstone.
Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly came as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Paris Hilton made a perfect Sailor Moon.
Paris Hilton at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow looked adorable as characters from "Boogie Nights."
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Brody Jenner looked epic as Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Brody Jenner at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Henry Golding and Liv Lo had Top-Gun inspired costumes.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Trevor Noah came in an all-black ensemble and Elle Key and Michael-Keegan Key dressed as Dr. Casa and Dr. Migos which was very fitting for the party.
Elle Key, Trevor Noah and Keegan-Michael Key at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rebel Wilson turned up as Barbie — "Limited Edition", of course.
Rebel Wilson at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Taylor Lautner came dressed as a sexy skeleton and his soon-to-be-wife Taylor Dome wore a look inspired by Black Swan.
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Chrishell Stause looked beautiful as a skeleton.
Chrishell Stause at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Tyga came as E.T. — if he wore Tyga's clothes.
Tyga at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber were fresh out of the upcoming "Barbie" movie.
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari put in the effort as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Zoey Deutch turned up as a Power Ranger.
Zoey Deutch at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween party.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos