A Party City In California Sells Y2K Fashion As Halloween Costumes & Millennials Feel So Old
"Now I know how my parents felt with the 70s costumes 😅"
Imagine the year is 2001 and you just put on your Juicy Couture tracksuit along with your '90s fashion hair accessories. All is good in the world... except it's now a Halloween costume and the year is actually 2022.
A TikToker in California went to Party City and couldn't believe her eyes. She uploaded a video on September 13 of the company selling the hot pink outfit similar to those from the mainstream brand.
While some might say Gen-Z replicates this style today, Millennials feel so old!
The clip shows the photo of the costume plastered on the bag, titled "Couture Cutie". While the jacket/pants combination came out in 2001, they also had a "'90s fashion kit" hanging above them. This included a non-touchscreen Nokia-type cell phone, glasses with thin neon-colored frames, and butterfly clips.
The video gained 3.6 million views and almost 8,800 comments. People who grew up with this style wrote that they still have these outfits and they can't believe it's now a costume.
"9:40 am sounds like a great time to start day drinking thanks to this…", one person said.
Others said this is how their parents must have felt when thi demographic started wearing '70s or '80s attire.
"Too early in the day for my weekly existential crisis. This one might last a while," said another viewer.
The famous tracksuit is still being sold by Juicy Couture and was made popular by Madonna and, especially, Paris Hilton.
So, will you be a Couture Cutie this Halloween?
