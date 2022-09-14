NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
halloween costumes

A Party City In California Sells Y2K Fashion As Halloween Costumes & Millennials Feel So Old

"Now I know how my parents felt with the 70s costumes 😅"

The Couture Cutie costume. Right: A Juicy Couture tracksuit.

The Couture Cutie costume. Right: A Juicy Couture tracksuit.

Imagine the year is 2001 and you just put on your Juicy Couture tracksuit along with your '90s fashion hair accessories. All is good in the world... except it's now a Halloween costume and the year is actually 2022.

A TikToker in California went to Party City and couldn't believe her eyes. She uploaded a video on September 13 of the company selling the hot pink outfit similar to those from the mainstream brand.

While some might say Gen-Z replicates this style today, Millennials feel so old!

The clip shows the photo of the costume plastered on the bag, titled "Couture Cutie". While the jacket/pants combination came out in 2001, they also had a "'90s fashion kit" hanging above them. This included a non-touchscreen Nokia-type cell phone, glasses with thin neon-colored frames, and butterfly clips.


@cleanfreek90

#halloween #costume #90skids #partycity #halloweenlook #90scostume #aginggracefully


The video gained 3.6 million views and almost 8,800 comments. People who grew up with this style wrote that they still have these outfits and they can't believe it's now a costume.

"9:40 am sounds like a great time to start day drinking thanks to this…", one person said.

Others said this is how their parents must have felt when thi demographic started wearing '70s or '80s attire.

"Too early in the day for my weekly existential crisis. This one might last a while," said another viewer.

The famous tracksuit is still being sold by Juicy Couture and was made popular by Madonna and, especially, Paris Hilton.

So, will you be a Couture Cutie this Halloween?

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...