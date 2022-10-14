I Went To Toronto's Bridgerton Experience & It Felt Like I Was On Set Of The Show (PHOTOS)
Get ready for your debut into society!
Hear ye! Hear ye! Readers of the ton, the Bridgerton Experience has come to Toronto, and it is a salacious splash!
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been touring across North America allowing fans of the show and books to immerse themselves into the world of regency whimsy with interactive theatrical performances, dancing, and plenty of photo opportunities.
The Bridgerton Experience arrived in Toronto on and will run on select dates until December for the 90 minute event.
General admission for the ball starts at $59 and VIP admission, starts at $94 which comes with a welcome glass of champagne, early entry into the ball, 20% discount on select merchandise and access to the VIP area.
Ticket prices depend on the date and time but you can secure cheaper tickets with group bundles.
I attended the event on October 12, and I felt like an honorary Bridgerton making my debut into high society.
The Bridgerton Experience encourages attendees to dress to impress in period-appropriate wear or fancy garb, so along with being a unique night out, it's also an excuse to live out your royal wardrobe fantasies.
Here's how the night went down.
The Space
The event is held at 8 Unwin Avenue, Toronto, and as you arrived, you start to feel like you're on set for the Netflix series.
Outisde entrance of the Bridgerton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Once you enter the ball, you can check your coat and line up behind velvet ropes to enter the first stage of the experience.
Something to note - the event starts right on time and moves through the stages pretty quickly, so you'll want to be on time or a little early.
The first room eases you into your transition back in time to 1813 London, with twinkling lights and strands of flowers hanging down from tall black curtains.
In the right corner of the space you can get up close and personal with the costume designs of Daphne Bridgerton from season one, episode four and Simon Basset from season one, episode three.
Costumes at the Bridgerton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Along with a window-side photo opportunity, you can upgrade your outfit to better suit the Bridgerton vibes with tiaras, gloves, fans and more available for purchase.
Bridgerton merchandise for purchase.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
I chose to go with a tiara and a set of long white gloves to elevate my look (which was just my reused prom dress because we love an upcycle moment.)
In the far left corner of the curtained-off room was a small bar where you could grab a beverage before heading through a tunnel of lavender into the main ballroom.
Lavender hallway.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The main ballroom was stunning with a black and white checkered dance floor. A chandelier encircled in lavender, pillars, and decadent decor in every corner.
At the front of the room, the queen's throne stood tall, with a string quartet playing on either side.
The ballroom at the Bridgeton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Towards the back of the room, the VIP area was roped off with tables and an elevated platform for viewing the ball.
VIP area at the Bridgeton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Along the sidelines of the dance floor, there were also tables for the general public to rest their drinks and relax.
Another bar was in the back corner where you could purchase Bridgerton-themed cocktails to sip on throughout the evening.
Cocktail bar at the Bridgeton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The final room took you out of the ball and directly into the show. You could explore Madame Delacroix's modiste and more cast members' dresses, pose on a red velvet lounge or even sit for your portrait.
Costumes at the Bridgerton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Every corner of the room held a new photo opportunity and a section of the show to explore.
Brooke Houghton posing at various photo stations at the Bridgerton Experience. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
There was also a large bar and several tables to lounge by and just take the experience in.
Cocktail bar at the Bridgerton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
If you didn't get your fill of Bridgerton merch in the first room, there was also a gift shop section with items for purchase, from tea sets to Bridgerton hoodies.
Theatrical performances & Interactive experiences
This may be a ball, but it's also a show!
Once you are in the ballroom, the queen makes her appearance, and the show is underway as guest are encouraged to line up and bow to the queen.
A person bows to the queen.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The pace of the show moves quickly, and not everyone may have a chance to bow, so I'd encourage you to line up fast!
The main theatrical plotline is about a young couple who share various steamy dances filled with aerial moves, acrobatics, serious chemistry and music inspired by the Bridgerton soundtrack who eventually have their union blessed by the queen.
Actors dancing at the Bridgerton Experience.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The dances are enthralling and move across the ballroom as a live band accompanies the soundtrack.
Muscians playing at the ball.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The diamond of the ball is also plucked from the crowd in a stunning surprise reveal, bringing guests into the theatrical experience.
Live regency-era actors worked the crowd throughout the experience bringing guests onto the dance floor, teaching various dances and generally bringing the era to life with idle chatter.
Guests also got a visit from the Bridgerton bee, who dropped some serious dance moves with the audience and some glitter.
The Bridgerton bee dancing in the middle of the ballroom.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Once the live actors took their bows, guests were free to dance on the floor and explore other areas of the experience where more intercactive photo opportunities awaited.
Drinks & Snacks
With several bars throughout the experience, you won't ever go thirsty.
There are plenty of Bridgerton-inspired cocktails, including Lady Bridgerton $16, Whistledown & Dirty $16 and Bridgerton Fashioned $18.
If you're not a cocktail person, you can also go for beer, wine, or even a Bridgerton-inspired mocktail.
I decided to try Whistledown & Dirty for $16 with vodka, lemoade and mint.
Whistledown & Dirty cocktail.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Food at the experience is quite limited so you'll want to make sure you eat beforehand.
But their are some delicious macaroons you can purchase. I bought a pack of two vanilla and chocolate macroons for $7.75 to snack on.
Package of macaroons.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
I had a VIP ticket which also came with a free glass of champagne, so i enjoyed one those from the bar as well.
Flute of champagne.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Queen Charlotte at the ball.
Price:$59 and up for general admission, $94 and up for VIP
When: Wednesday to Sunday at select times until December.
Address: 8 Unwin Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy the world of Bridgerton right here in Toronto.