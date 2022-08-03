A 'Bridgerton' Ball Is Coming To Toronto & You'll Feel Like You're Actually In The Show
You'll be whisked away to 1813 London.
Calling all Bridgerton fans! A royal affair is coming to Toronto, and you can live like you're in a popular Netflix show. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will sweep you away to 1813 London, so start planning those fancy outfits.
The event is opening at a secret location in October 2022, and it will totally immerse you in the regal world of Bridgerton. Guests are welcomed into a lavish ballroom decked out in Regency-era decor where they can interact with costumed actors and sip boozy drinks.
The experience is complete with a dance show, aerobatic performances, interactive experiences, and more. Listen to a string quartet play music inspired by the Bridgertonsoundtrack and visit spaces inspired by the set of the show, such as the painting studio.
Of course, you'll want to wear your finest attire to this magnificent occasion. While formal dress is not required, it is recommended, and there will be accessories onsite to complete your look. There will also be Bridgerton merchandise available to purchase so you can bring home some unique memorabilia.
The entire experience runs for 90 minutes, and tickets will be available on August 10 at 10 a.m. The waitlist is currently open. The experience previously ran in cities like Montréal, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and will be coming to Atlanta and San Fransisco as well.
Prepare for a night of enchantment, entertainment, and more at this regal ball coming to the city.
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Price: $54 + per person
When: October 2022
Address: Toronto, ON (exact location to be announced)
Why You Need To Go: Live like you're a character from Bridgerton at this enchanting ball coming to the city.
