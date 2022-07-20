Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its August List With New Seasons You Won't Want To Miss
New seasons of Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever!🍿
Netflix Canada just released its list of what's coming next month and whether you're looking for big celebrities, eerie crime documentaries or action-packed hits, there's something for you to binge watch.
You can look forward to new seasons of some of your favourite shows including Locke and Key and Never Have I Ever. You'll want to plan some TV time this August because Netflix Canada is keeping the summer hot with a bunch of new shows and movies.
Jamie Fox stars alongside Dave Franco and Snoop Dog in the new flick Day Shift that is dropping on August 12. His character is a hardworking dad trying to support his daughter but his boring day job is a cover for his real profession as a vampire hunter.
More big names are hitting the small screen in a new comedy called Me Time that will be released on August 26. Sonny (Kevin Hart) reconnects with his former best friend (played by Mark Wahlberg) while his family is away for a wild night that almost overturns his life.
The final season of Locke and Key premieres on August 10, following the epic battle that ended season 2. More magic is uncovered and the Locke family faces another demonic enemy who is coming to get the keys.
If you finish that series and are still craving dramatic fantasy and magic, a new series called The Sandman is coming to Netflix on August 5. After years of being imprisoned, Morpheus - The King of Dreams - tries to mend his mistakes and takes a journey across worlds to restore his power and find what has been stolen from him.
Season 3 of Never Have I Ever will be dropping on August 12 and we can look forward to more boy drama. Devi and her friends are no longer single but they'll soon realize that being in a relationship comes with a lot of self-discovery.
The romantic comedy vibes continue in the new movie Wedding Season, being released on August 4. Asha and Ravi are receiving pressure from their parents to find a partner so they pretend to date to get through a season of weddings. Of course, the plan takes a turn when they develop real feelings for each other.
Netflix viewers will have to say goodbye to some series at the end of the month as well, so if you've been wanting to watch the seasons of Prison Break or Chicago Fire, you'll need to finish them in July.
New on Netflix Canada | August 2022www.youtube.com
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in August 2022:
- Big Tree City - August 1
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse - August 2
- Buba - August 3
- Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 - August 3
- Don’t Blame Karma! - August 3
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 - August 3
- Lady Tamara - August 4
- KAKEGURUI TWIN - August 4
- Super Giant Robot Brothers - August 4
- Wedding Season - August 4
- Carter - August 5
- Darlings - August 5
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - August 5
- The Sandman - August 5
- Reclaim - August 6
- Code Name: Emperor - August 8
- Team Zenko Go: Season 2 - August 8
- I Just Killed My Dad - August 9
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist - August 10
- Heartsong - August 10
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 - August 10
- Instant Dream Home - August 10
- Iron Chef Brazil - August 10
- Locke & Key: Season 3 - August 10
- School Tales The Series - August 10
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 - August 11
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story - August 11
- 13: The Musical - August 12
- A Model Family - August 12
- Day Shift - August 12
- Never Have I Ever: Season 3 - August 12
- Deepa & Anoop - August 15
- Untold: Volume 2 - August 16
- High Heat - August 17
- Look Both Ways - August 17
- Royalteen - August 17
- Unsuspicious - August 17
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 - August 18
- Inside the Mind of a Cat - August 18
- Tekken: Bloodline - August 18
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 - August 19
- Echoes - August 19
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) - August 19
- Glow Up: Season 4 - August 19
- Kleo - August 19
- The Next 365 Days - August 19
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar - August 20
- Chad and JT Go Deep - August 23
- Lost Ollie - August 24
- Mo - August 24
- Queer Eye: Brazil - August 24
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee - August 24
- Selling The OC - August 24
- Under Fire - August 24
- Watch Out, We're Mad - August 24
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 - August 25
- History 101: Season 2 - August 25
- Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure - August 25
- That's Amor - August 25
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way - August 26
- Loving Adults - August 26
- Ludik - August 26
- Me Time - August 26
- Seoul Vibe - August 26
- Under Her Control - August 29
- Mighty Express: Season 7 - August 29
- I AM A KILLER: Season 3 - August 30
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul - August 30
- Club América vs Club América - August 31
- Family Secrets - August 31
- I Came By - August 31