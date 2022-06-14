NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah & More Are Coming To Toronto For A Comedy Festival This Fall

Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, John Mulaney,Amy Schumer and more are coming to Toronto this fall, and you can see them all at the Just for Laughs Toronto comedy festival.

The festival will take place from September 22 and October 1 and promises "up-close-and-personal events like intimate conversations, round tables, TV cast panels, live reads and podcasts," according to the website.

There's even a chance to meet your favourite comedians in some meet and greets with photo opportunities.

Comedy lovers will be able to secure passes for the festival this Friday, June 17, and tickets will go on sale on June 23, so if you're looking to get in on the fun, you may want to mark your calendars and get your credit cards ready.

Just for Laughs Toronto released its lineup on June 14 on Twitter, and it will be jam-packed with big names and, hopefully, lots of laughs.

"The headliner lineup for Just For Laughs Toronto is finally here 🎉 After 2 years off, our festival is back and BIGGER than ever. It's about time we laugh again!" reads the tweet.

ComedyCon will run in the day with headliners Issa Rae, Pete Davidson, and more to be announced. While, Just For Laughs will run in the evening with headliners Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Trixie and Katya, Iliza Shlesinger, Ben Schwartz, Mike Birbiglia, Tim Dillon and Deon Cole.

Fans can see the SNL actor in Pete Davidson In Conversation With on September 25 and watch Noah's show which will run on September 30 and October 1.

The festival will be jam-packed with 50 more acts to be announced in August, and depending on your love for comedy, you can purchase tickets and passes ranging from $39 for a single show to $209 for the Ultimate Comedy Fan Pass.

Just For Laughs Toronto

Price: $39 and up.

Where: Toronto

When: September 22 to October 1, 2022

Why You Need To Go: To see some of the biggest names in comedy IRL!

Tickets

