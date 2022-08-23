Just For Laughs Toronto Is Having A Free Block Party & An Actor From 'The Office' Is Coming
Russell Peters, Bob The Drag Queen and Monet X Change will be there too!
Outside of hosting their comedy festival this coming fall, Just For Laughs Toronto will also be running its first-ever street festival — free of charge.
Throughout the weekend starting on September 23 until September 25, a block party will take up 130,000 square feet of space in front of Front Street East and Berczy Park.
At the festival, there will be a main stage packed with comedians and musicians from the afternoon to the evening, art installations to check out, and food trucks and bars to grab a bite from and sip on some drinks.
On Friday night, RuPaul's Drag Racestars Bob The Drag Queen and Monét X Change will hit the stage for a "variety show extravaganza" packed with singing, dancing, and "fierceness." Serve!
Right before they get on, Canada's Drag Race stars Tynomi Banks, Gisèle Lullaby and Miss Moço, and Call Me Mother drag performers, will take over the main stage for Drag Me to Street.
Then come Saturday, you can check out DJ Cipha Sounds before Russell Peters comes out on stage to perform his "Old School Mixtape" (where "very special musical guests" will be announced soon).
One of the stars from The Officeand Brooklyn 99 will also be there to cap off the entire block party on Sunday.
Craig Robinson and his band The Nasty Delicious will grace the stage to play some tunes, have a few laughs, and pick on some audience members for some crowd participation too.
Outside of the street festival, Just For Laughs announced they will add more daytime comedic performances through ComedyCON, including Saturday Night Live star, Fred Armisen, who will be speaking on a panel for his latest HBO show, Los Espookys.
More performers are expected to be added to the block party's roster, so you might want to keep your eyes peeled for who else will be there!
JFL Toronto Street Festival
Price: Free
When: September 23 to September 25, 2022
Address: Front St. E. to Berczy Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To check out a variety of performers without having to pay a single cent! You can check out their website for a full list of the line-up.