pete davidson

Pete Davidson Cancelled His Just For Laughs Toronto Show Due To A 'Scheduling Conflict'

He was expected to perform this September.

Toronto Associate Editor
Pete Davidson on SNL. Right: Pete Davidson in an ocean.

If you were excited to see Pete Davidson at the Just For Laughs (JFL) Toronto comedy festival this fall, then you might want to sit down for this.

The former SNL star was scheduled for an In Conversation with Pete Davidson performance on September 25 at Meridian Hall. But now, a spokesperson for the festival confirmed to Narcity that it is cancelled due to a "scheduling conflict."

"Your ticket order for this production will be cancelled and refunded automatically by Ticketmaster," they said in an emailed statement.

"If you haven't already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster shortly confirming this cancellation and providing details on your refund, which will be processed using your original method of payment in as soon as 30 days."

While Davidson will no longer be one of the headliners for the festival, many comedians and big celebrities are still on the bill.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is set to take over the Scotiabank Arena at the end of September and on October 1 for his "Back To Abnormal" world tour.

John Mulaney is also scheduled to perform on September 22 (that is if he doesn't cancel last minute), and an In Conversation with Issa Rae will be live at Meridian Hall on September 24.

Other notable comedians slated to appear at JFL Toronto this year include Amy Schumer, Ben Schwartz, Trixie & Katya, Alok, and Iliza Shlesinger.

Davidson recently made headlines after he and Kim Kardashian broke up after dating for nine months, and Kanye West had a weird post-mortem celebration.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

