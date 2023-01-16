A Small Plane Crashed On A Road Near Toronto & Police Want People To Avoid The Area (VIDEO)
Fortunately, police say no one was injured.
An unusual occurrence delayed Ontario commuters on Monday after a small plane crashed and landed on a road near Toronto.
According to York Regional Police (YRP), the incident occurred on 16th avenue in Markham, which also houses Buttonville Municipal Airport, and has resulted in at least one road closure.
No injuries have been reported so far, with YRP stating via Twitter that: "Everyone is safe and accounted for at this time."
Drivers passing through the area will need to make alternative travel plans, as officers are asking motorists to avoid the area between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404.
\u201cROAD CLOSURE - Please avoid 16th Ave, between Woodbine Ave and Highway 404 in #markham for a small airplane crash near #buttonvilleairport @yrp Everyone is safe and accounted for at this time.\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1673891450
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) told Narcity that they had deployed a small team of investigators following the accident, which reportedly occurred around 12:05 p.m. on Monday.
A TSB spokesperson added that the landing incident occurred after the plane, a Slingsby T67C aircraft, went off the runway. There was only one crew member on board at the time.
The agency plans to release more information on the crash after its initial assessment.
"We're just gathering information and assessing the situation," TSB told Narcity.
Narcity arrived on the scene to find emergency crews using a large tow to move the airplane off the roadway.
The aircraft appeared to be in relatively good condition in the aftermath of the accident, although it did appear to be missing part of its landing gear.
The plane being towed.Samantha Peska | Narcity
This is far from the first incident to occur in the area. In April 2022, a pilot crashed a small plane outside Buttonville Municipal Airport, forcing members of the Ontario Provincial Police to participate in cleanup efforts.