A Small Plane Crashed In Brant County Today & One Person Was Reported Dead

The accident occurred near a Brantford City Airport.

Brant County OPP Provincial Constable Conrad Vitalis giving an update. Right: Brantford City Airport

OPP_WR | Twitter, Google Maps

An Ontario community is mourning the loss of one of its members after a small aircraft went down in a fatal crash over Brant County on Monday evening.

Brant Country OPP reported that the incident occurred on property east of Brantford City Airport, with one person being transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Provincial Constable Conrad Vitalis of Brant County OPP revealed on Twitter that the deceased's identity was being withheld until their next of kin could be notified.

Despite the incident's terrifying nature, traffic was not disrupted in the area, with all roads remaining open and vehicles moving freely.

Police reported that the incident occurred on private property and that OPP officers would remain at the scene until Transportation Safety Board members arrived to continue the investigation.

"In the meantime, we ask that you keep your thoughts and prayers with the family of the deceased as officers tend to notify them of the horrific news," Vitalis said during an update. "And also the first responders who attended to the scene, keep them in your thoughts as well. If any more updates come up, I will provide them to you."

Narcity has reached out to Brant County Fire and the Transportation Safety Board for further comment but has yet to hear back.
Dangerous incidents involving planes are rare in Ontario, but they do happen.

In October, York Regional Police revealed that a plane made an emergency landing between Warden and Woodbine Avenues at around 10:50 a.m. after taking off from Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham.

