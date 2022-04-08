A DHL Cargo Plane Broke In Two After A Crash Landing In Costa Rica & The Videos Are Wild
A DHL cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in Costa Rica and ended up losing its tail in an epic — but luckily not fatal — crash.
On Thursday morning, a DHL Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft was on its way to Guatemala when the crew noticed hydraulic failures. Pilots radioed in to Juan Santamaria airport in Costa Rica for an emergency landing, but things only got worse when they touched down.
Videos from the landing show the plane trying to hit the brakes on the tarmac, only to fly into a disastrous skid. Smoke starts pouring off the wheels, the plane starts spinning and it finally comes off the tarmac.
It then goes over an embankment and breaks like a crushed pop can.
A much clearer version of the crash landing has emerged!
As soon as the plane went down, firefighters raced to the crash to look for potential fires and to rescue the crew.
"Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot. Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system," said Costa Rica Fire Department Director Héctor Chaves as per CBS News.
The pilot and co-pilot were the only crew members aboard the flight and both were fine, minus being quite shaken up from the incident.
Video posted by the firefighters shows the plane bent in a way that planes don't usually bend.
#ULTIMAHORA \nActualizaci\u00f3n de la emergencia que se presenta en el Aeropuerto Internacional Juan Santamar\u00edapic.twitter.com/BGs2Ve3Hsx— Bomberos Costa Rica (@Bomberos Costa Rica) 1649351653
An investigation is currently being conducted into the malfunctioning technology aboard the flight.
"DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened," said a DHL official as per the Guardian.
Although there were only two people on the plane, the runway incident caused delays for about 8,500 passengers and 57 flights at the airport, as per Reuters.
