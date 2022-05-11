Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
plane

A Passenger With 'No Idea' How To Fly Managed To Land A Plane After The Pilot Passed Out

Can you imagine? 😱

Senior Global Editor
The view from a Cessna plane cockpit. Right: A Cessna 208 plane landing on a runway.

The view from a Cessna plane cockpit. Right: A Cessna 208 plane landing on a runway.

Jenheltonphoto | Dreamstime, Ryan Fletcher | Dreamstime

Picture this: you and a friend are several hundred feet up in a private plane, enjoying a Cessna ride from a professional pilot.

Then the pilot gets woozy and passes out.

Two passengers found themselves in that terrifying situation near an airport in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, but one of them ultimately stepped up and figured out how to land despite having absolutely no experience.

The stressed-out passenger can be heard working his way through the crisis with an air traffic controller at Palm Beach International Airport, thanks to audio captured by LiveATC.net and obtained by CNN.

"I've got a serious situation here," the man, whose name has not been released, said to the controller tower. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

Luckily for the passengers, the air traffic controller was also reportedly a flight instructor, and he started talking them through the landing process.

"What's your position?" asked the air traffic controller.

"I have no idea!" the passenger replied.

The air traffic controller then told the passenger to "hold the wings level" and try to descend while following the coast north or south. "Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate."

The plane ultimately made a slightly wobbly but safe landing at the airport, and the other air traffic controllers were very impressed.

"You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane," one of the airport staff can be heard saying on the air traffic control channel. "Man, they did a great job."

The identities of the passengers were not immediately released, and it's unclear what exactly happened to the pilot.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, NBC News reports.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...