A Passenger With 'No Idea' How To Fly Managed To Land A Plane After The Pilot Passed Out
Picture this: you and a friend are several hundred feet up in a private plane, enjoying a Cessna ride from a professional pilot.
Then the pilot gets woozy and passes out.
Two passengers found themselves in that terrifying situation near an airport in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, but one of them ultimately stepped up and figured out how to land despite having absolutely no experience.
The stressed-out passenger can be heard working his way through the crisis with an air traffic controller at Palm Beach International Airport, thanks to audio captured by LiveATC.net and obtained by CNN.
"I've got a serious situation here," the man, whose name has not been released, said to the controller tower. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Luckily for the passengers, the air traffic controller was also reportedly a flight instructor, and he started talking them through the landing process.
"What's your position?" asked the air traffic controller.
"I have no idea!" the passenger replied.
The air traffic controller then told the passenger to "hold the wings level" and try to descend while following the coast north or south. "Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate."
The plane ultimately made a slightly wobbly but safe landing at the airport, and the other air traffic controllers were very impressed.
"You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane," one of the airport staff can be heard saying on the air traffic control channel. "Man, they did a great job."
The identities of the passengers were not immediately released, and it's unclear what exactly happened to the pilot.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, NBC News reports.
