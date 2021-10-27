A Plane Has Reportedly Landed On Highway 407 & Lanes Are Now Blocked (PHOTO)
People are posting videos and photos of the scene.
A plane has landed on Highway 407, according to reports.
At 11:01 a.m. on October 27, Twitter user Lee Smithson posted a photo of a small plane on the highway and police cars behind it.
CityNews also confirmed in a tweet that a plane had landed on the highway near Woodbine Avenue.
#BREAKING: CityNews has confirmed a plane has landed on Highway 407 near Woodbine Avenue.— CityNews (@CityNews) 1635346936.0
In a follow-up news story, CityNews reported that York Regional Police (YRP) told the publication that the plane landed between Warden and Woodbine Avenues at around 10:50 a.m. and that it had taken off from Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham. YRP also told the news outlet that they're asking motorists to avoid the affected part of the highway.
An update from iHeartRadio's official traffic watch account, which tweets traffic updates every 15 minutes, reported that three of the left lanes on the highway were blocked.
Twitter user @lindsaycanadian, who was driving on the 407 when the incident reportedly occurred, also posted a video clip of the scene.
Driving on the 407 and this was directly in front of us. Started recording after we moved over from directly behind… https://t.co/o5pL5j5opK— Lindsay (@Lindsay) 1635347510.0
Narcity reached out to York Regional Police but did not hear back before this article was published.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.