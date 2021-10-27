Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Traffic Cam Shows The Exact Moment A Plane Landed On Highway 407 Today (VIDEO)

The plane was forced to land after an engine failure.

Traffic Cam Shows The Exact Moment A Plane Landed On Highway 407 Today (VIDEO)
OPP_HSD | Twitter

A small plane made a surprising landing on Highway 407 on Wednesday at around 10:47 a.m. and a traffic camera captured the action.

New CCTV camera footage posted on Twitter shows the exact moment the plane touched down on the Ontario highway.

407 ETR Traffic Alerts posted the footage to Twitter at 2:26 p.m. writing, "new footage from our CCTV cameras of the plane that made an emergency landing eastbound on 407 ETR just west of Woodbine this morning! The plane has been removed from the scene and our team is in the process of reopening all lanes."

OPP Highway Safety Division confirmed in a tweet that the plane landed on Highway 407 at Woodbine Avenue and that no damage or injuries occurred.

Police state that the plane was forced to conduct an emergency landing following an engine failure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Plane Has Reportedly Landed On Highway 407 & Lanes Are Now Blocked (PHOTO)

People are posting videos and photos of the scene.

Danielle Scott | Wikimedia Commons

A plane has landed on Highway 407, according to reports.

At 11:01 a.m. on October 27, Twitter user Lee Smithson posted a photo of a small plane on the highway and police cars behind it.

Keep Reading Show less

A Plane Crashed Into A Canoe In A Muskoka Lake & The Boaters Jumped Out Just In Time

A new fear has been unlocked.

Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Provincial Police

A tranquil paddle through the lake turned into a terrifying incident this weekend in Muskoka.

On August 15, a couple was canoeing around 2:30 p.m. on the Trans Canada Bay of Six Mile Lake when a small floatplane started hurdling towards them, according to an OPP news release.

Keep Reading Show less

SpaceX's Latest Starship Rocket Exploded Tuesday Morning & Elon Musk Had Jokes

The previous prototype successfully landed. 🚀
spacex | Instagram SpaceX | Youtube

SpaceX performed a test of their latest Starship rocket prototype, dubbed SN11, Tuesday morning, but it seems things didn't go quite as planned.

As SN11 approached the landing pad, the company's live stream camera suddenly froze due to the fact that the rocket had exploded, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk decided to crack a quick joke on Twitter.

Keep Reading Show less

NASA's New Mars Rover Contains Multiple Hidden Messages

The public was able to decode them. 🚀
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory | Youtube NASA | Youtube

NASA's new Mars rover, dubbed Perseverance, continues to shock the world as it explores Earth's cosmic neighbor.*

But it turns out the team that designed and built the rover decided to hide some clever messages on it, and they left it up to the public to figure out what and where they were.

Keep Reading Show less