Traffic Cam Shows The Exact Moment A Plane Landed On Highway 407 Today (VIDEO)
The plane was forced to land after an engine failure.
A small plane made a surprising landing on Highway 407 on Wednesday at around 10:47 a.m. and a traffic camera captured the action.
New CCTV camera footage posted on Twitter shows the exact moment the plane touched down on the Ontario highway.
🎥 New footage from our CCTV cameras of the plane that made an emergency landing eastbound on 407 ETR just west of Woodbine this morning! The plane has been removed from the scene and our team is in the process of reopening all lanes. pic.twitter.com/DlSDZBTEoz
— 407 ETR Traffic Alerts (@407ETR_Traffic) October 27, 2021
407 ETR Traffic Alerts posted the footage to Twitter at 2:26 p.m. writing, "new footage from our CCTV cameras of the plane that made an emergency landing eastbound on 407 ETR just west of Woodbine this morning! The plane has been removed from the scene and our team is in the process of reopening all lanes."
Airplane landed on #Hwy407 at Woodbine Ave. No injuries, no damage https://t.co/bwHU2DoDuh
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 27, 2021
OPP Highway Safety Division confirmed in a tweet that the plane landed on Highway 407 at Woodbine Avenue and that no damage or injuries occurred.
Police state that the plane was forced to conduct an emergency landing following an engine failure.