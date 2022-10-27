WestJet Is Investigating After A Customer's Personal Information Was Posted To Social Media
The airline said it was "human error."
WestJet has said an incident where a customer's flight details were posted to the airline's social media accounts was down to "human error."
In posts to Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, October 27, which have since been deleted, a document containing the customer's details and flight information was posted and visible to WestJet's followers.
The customer whose details were shared was flying on a round-trip between Vancouver and Calgary.
Currently, the airline has over 683,000 followers on Twitter and over a million followers on Facebook.
In a statement, a WestJet spokesperson told Narcity that the airline launched an investigation into the incident and found the information was posted publicly "as a result of human error" and not as a result of any system security breach.
"We are in direct contact with the impacted guest who was speaking with a member of our support team at the time of the isolated incident," they added.
WestJet added they are committed to protecting guests' privacy and keeping information secure and confidential.
The airline said it has systems in place to manage guest information in line with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.
People were quick to call out WestJet on Twitter for the mistake.
"I'm thinking you weren't supposed to post that here," one person responded to the tweet.
"How does that even happen? It's the stuff of work failure nightmares. Next up, teeth falling out," someone else added.
Another added they hope the airline gives the affected customer free flights "for the rest of time."