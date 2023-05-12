A TikToker Shared How To Fly Like You're In Air Canada's First Class Without Spending Loads
It's perfect for long-haul flights. ✈️
Want to upgrade your travel experience without forking out hundreds of dollars? Here's a hack for doing just that!
A TikToker recently shared a tip for flying "like you're in first class," with Air Canada (minus the expensive plane ticket), and it'll make you feel bougie on a budget.
"Did you know that you can fly like you're in first class without actually paying for first class?" asked Jasmin Laine (@jasmin_laine) in the video, which was posted in April.
Her first tip, like anyone who regularly takes long-haul flights will know, is to bring essentials to keep you cozy and comfortable for the trip, like a pillow and blanket.
"Slippers are also a must," she says in the clip.
She then shares that on this particular Air Canada flight, she and her companion were sitting in the emergency exit row.
For those not in the know, choosing the exit row on a flight can offer much more comfort (and legroom) when flying economy, as Laine points out.
"You get your own nice little side pocket to store your things," she says. "Tons of legroom too, which is amazing."
"Oh yeah, and of course, a personal bathroom," she jokes, noting that the bathroom is nearby.
She then shows the food she received during the flight, adding that it was "actually really good."
On Air Canada's international economy class, passengers on flights leaving North America get a pre-packaged meal box with a hot casserole, side salad, bread roll, and dessert.
Heading back to North America, an "enhanced pre-packaged meal box" will be served.
Some other international economy flights also get a mid-flight cold sandwich and a cold light meal prior to landing.
Laine also notes that on her flight, she was offered free drinks like wine and beer.
She also points out that in the exit row, you get your own personal TV that's a little different from what's in other economy seats.
@jasmin_laine
"It pulls out from the arm of your seat, which is pretty cool," she says.
"Considering the fact that we did not pay over $1,000 to get first class, we felt pretty bougie in these seats," she adds.
While the tip could definitely score you some extra legroom on a long flight, there are some things to know before you book an exit-row seat.
Air Canada says that those who want to sit in an exit row on a flight have to meet certain conditions, including being at least 18 years old (or at least 12 years old and accompanied by someone who is 18 or older).
You also have to be able to read and understand English or French, and provide oral instructions in one of the languages, and must also be able to perform the functions required to open an emergency exit.
In the event that the plane needs to be evacuated, you'll have to be able to operate and evacuate through the emergency exit, and be willing to assist with the evacuation, so you'll definitely want to make sure you know what's expected of you before booking the seat.
Still, the travel hack is definitely one to keep in mind for your next long-haul flight.
If you do want to experience Air Canada's first class (aka, their Signature Class), you don't necessarily have to pay big bucks to do so.
A great travel hack is to take advantage of Air Canada's AC Bid Upgrade, which offers passengers the chance to bid on a seat upgrade and means that you can choose what you want to pay to sit in a higher cabin class.
Bon voyage!