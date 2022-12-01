All-Inclusive Vacations From Canada Are So Cheap Right Now & There Are Trips For Under $700
You can save up to $3,000!
With Canada getting its first few tastes of winter (and a very cold start to the season on the way), now may be a great time to think about planning a cheap getaway.
As part of ongoing Cyber Week promotions, multiple Canadian airlines are offering deals on all-inclusive vacation packages this winter, with prices as low as $639 for a trip down south.
Sunwing, for instance, is offering savings of up to $3,000 per couple on some all-inclusive vacation packages to sunny destinations like Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Right now, a seven-day trip to Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, from Montreal in March 2023 could cost as low as $775 per person.
There are also tons of packages to the Dominican Republic from Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Quebec City and more for a pretty sweet price of just over $1,000 for seven days.
No code is needed to book with Sunwing, but travel must be booked by December 4, 2022. Thankfully, you'll have tons of time to pack and make sure your passport is ready, as you can book for travel dates from now until April 30, 2023.
Similarly, Air Canada is offering up to 30% off all-inclusive packages, with some trips under $700.
If you're interested in a last-minute getaway, you can book a trip to Cancun, Mexico, for just $639 right now, departing on December 8, 2022.
Otherwise, the airline has tons of other cheap all-inclusive vacation deals for January, February, March and April, for destinations like Montego Bay, Panama City, Varadero, and the Bahamas.
Travel must be booked by December 4, 2022, for dates until April 30, 2023.
If you're looking for Cuba trips, specifically, Air Transat's "Cubamania" sale is on now, with tons of all-inclusive packages to the country from cities like Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
Currently, a seven-day all-inclusive vacation from Toronto to Cayo Guillermo, Cuba, in May 2023 could cost you as low as $679 per person, coming with a pretty sweet four-and-a-half-star hotel stay, in addition to other perks.
There are also trips available to other parts of Cuba, including Holguin, Varadero and Cayo Santa Maria for under $1,000.
To get the deal, flights must be booked by December 15, 2022, for travel dates from now until October 31, 2023.
Bon voyage!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.