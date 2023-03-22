Air Canada's Flight Pass Lets Students Fly To 23 Cities In Europe For $660 Or Less
Summer in Italy? Yes, please! 🇮🇹
If you're thinking about planning some summer travel, Air Canada offers student travellers a way to lock in prices and get cheap flights from Canada to tons of vacation-worthy spots in Europe.
The Air Canada Flight Pass allows students to pre-book credits that can later be redeemed for Air Canada flights, with prices under $700 for tons of destinations.
The International Student Pass offered by the airline allows travellers to fly between Canada and European destinations like Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain while being able to lock in low ticket prices.
It's one of several Air Canada Flight Passes available to travellers.
How does the Air Canada Flight Pass work?
Air Canada Flight Passes are a prepaid package of one-way flight credits that can be used for travel within certain locations.
One flight credit equals one flight per person, including connecting flights.
Air Canada offers multiple Student Passes that allow students to lock in cheaper travel prices, including for travel within Canada and internationally.
Two passes include travel to 22 cities in Europe from Canada, with one meant for travel originating in Eastern Canada and one meant for Western Canada.
The Eastern Canada pass allows for travel between select airports in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec to popular tourist spots in Europe and North Africa, including Paris, Reykjavik in Iceland, London, Cairo in Egypt and Casablanca in Morocco.
The Western Canada pass allows for travel between airports in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon, and the same European and North African destinations.
Most passes are valid for 12 months, but you can extend your flight credits for a fee.
You'll also need an Aeroplan number to purchase a Flight Pass, but you can easily sign up for free online.
Are Air Canada Flight Passes worth it?
Air Canada Flight Passes allow you to lock in cheaper travel prices, which can definitely make them worth the upfront cost when you break down the price difference.
The Eastern Canada Flight Pass costs $3,300 for six flight credits, which works out to be $550 per flight. When compared to the cost of booking flights to certain destinations included in the pass, the deal could score you a much cheaper price on travel.
For instance, a one-way flight from Toronto to Athens, Greece, on June 30, 2023, will cost you at least $1,217 and at most a whopping $4,457 for an economy ticket. With the Flight Pass, the ticket price works out to be $550.
The Western Canada Flight Pass works similarly, costing a bit more at $3,960.
The Flight Pass isn't just for student travellers — there are Air Canada Flight Passes available for unlimited travel within Canada and internationally for periods of three and six months, and passes that offer a number of flight credits that can be used to travel within the country or abroad.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.